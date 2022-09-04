Artemis 1: Nasa again postpones rocket launch to the moon due to fuel problem

Space agency teams were unable to correct the flaw found shortly before the first attempt to send the spacecraft last Monday.

Second attempt to launch Artemis 1 mission to the Moon has also been delayed



THE NASA announced that the second launch attempt of the mission Artemis 1 The Moonscheduled for this Saturday, 3, at the Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, has been delayed. The teams were unable to correct the problem in the fuel found shortly before the first attempt to send the rocket, last Monday, 29. So far, the agency has not yet released a new launch date. Artemis 1 comes more than 50 years after the launch of Apollo 11, which took the first humans to the Moon. The mission is part of a series of NASA projects that aim to study the route to be taken in the coming years and which aims to take the first woman and the next man to the lunar south pole in 2025. around the Moon for about 42 days, in what will be the longest time an astronaut spacecraft has ever spent in space without docking with a space station.