Artwork made by artificial intelligence wins contest and angers artists

In the United States, at an art event in the state of Colorado, an art contest took place, with values ​​at stake. The winning product was an art created by artificial intelligence, by Midjourney, an image producing software created by artificial intelligence capable of producing images according to the user’s specifications.

The winner, announced through Discord and stated that after a month off, he managed to create three images, edited, printed, entered a digital arts competition and came out as the winner. The name given to the art is “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial.”

How is the public reception going?

through the twitter, the subject gained prominence in the art world and generated controversy. On the one hand, we have people who believed they were seeing “the death of the unfolding of art” and the physical product as obsolete, on the same side, they believe that it is something unethical, for not being made by a human. In comparison, they say it’s like asking someone else to do it for you to receive all the merits.

Supporters of this medium also spoke out in favor of the artistic medium, saying that everyone is able to make art and that AI is a facilitating tool.

After all, why are these generators so popular?

With the popularity of engines like Mid Journey and Wall-E Generator. While some use it to have fun with the creativity of others, taking something that would not be seen in an artistic exhibition or even a possible prediction, such as a future event, such as the world Cup this year or the year 2050.

There are pages on social networks only for generations of images, and the most bizarre are the most chosen and the most successful, especially those belonging to Wall-E’s AI.