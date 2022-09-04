Assaí (ASAI3) launches ‘premium wholesale’ in upscale neighborhoods with winery and imported cheeses – Money Times

O assaí (ASAI3) launched a new wholesale model that promises to serve both customers looking for low prices and the high-income public, without, however, raising costs, promises the brand’s CEO, Belmiro Gomes, in a conversation with journalists.

According to the Executive, the sales volume will be more than enough to compensate for the additional items.

This week, the first model was inaugurated in the city of São Paulo, in the converted ExtraO assaí Anhanguera. The location (the hypermarket unit that sold the most) has great expectations on the part of Assaí.

With a privileged location, the market has 30 thousand m2 of built area, with more than 8.9 thousand m2 of sales area alone.

The unit will have a butcher shop, a cold meat emporium – with a selection of sausages and national and imported cheeses, as well as a slicing service and options in cod and olives in bulk – a barbecue corner and a wine section with more than 400 labels, in addition to a bakery and a roast chicken section.

In addition, more than 9,000 products will be sold, with emphasis on the increase in cheese, wine and olive oil.

The model, however, will be restricted to nobler regions, where demand for these products is greater. According to Belmiro, today the wholesale segment is more accepted by all audiences.

The expectation of assaí is that stores like Anhanguera reach triple the sales of the past in 18 months Extrahypermarket of GPA (PCAR4) that sold the most in the country. The company expects the store to reach a figure of around R$ 500 million in revenue per year.

The Anhanguera store will be the sixth conversion delivered by the company.

By the end of the year, the assaí plans to open 40 of the 70 stores purchased from GPA last year, and that this helps to accelerate the pace towards reaching the goal of reaching annual revenue of 100 billion reais in 2024. In the second quarter of this year, this figure was R$60 billion in annualized terms.

Icon of an expanding wholesale model that gained even more strength during the pandemic in the country, the assaí continues to gain retail market share in recent months, said Gomes, citing data from consultancy Nielsen.

Analysts approved Assaí’s model

For the analysts of XPwho visited the new unit, the assaí will deliver a 3x sales increase and higher margins in the converted stores, while the new (organic) stores will also see the increase due to their better result on the operation store.

Analysts updated the company’s target price from R$20 to R$22, with a buy recommendation.

“We hope thatAtacaejo will continue to gain market share in the food retail segment, as large companies accelerate their expansion plans and evolve the store model towards a more complete assortment”, explain analysts Danniela Eiger, Thiago Suedt and Gustavo Senday. .

Ruben Couto and Eric Huang, from Santanderalso left with a more optimistic view after the visit, – not because of the good appearance of the store visited, but because of the perception that Extra conversions offer some constructive upside risks.

“We believe that the next conversions could generate an average of BRL 435 million/year/store, contributing to even higher Ebitda margins than the 1.5 percentage point incremental margin of previous conversions, which had average sales of BRL 260 million / year/store”, calculates.

The bank raised the company’s target price to R$24 by the end of 2023, with an outperform recommendation.

“We see equities still trading at an attractive 2023 price-to-earnings of 14.1x, despite the 42% year-to-date rally (the IBOV rose 5.5% over the same period), which we see as a positive valuation. attractive in the light of the company”, he calculates.

with Reuters

