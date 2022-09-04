At 22, Haaland has more goals than Messi and CR7 combined at this age

Striker Erling Haaland’s phase follows too much. Yesterday (3), the Norwegian scored his tenth goal for Manchester City in the Premier League, in a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, in just six games played.

At 22 years old, one month and 13 days old, Haaland has 165 career goals in 210 games, an average of 0.79 per game. At the same age, Cristiano Ronaldo, who already played for Manchester United in 2007, had 64 goals in 215 games (average of 0.25 per match). Lionel Messi, for Barcelona, ​​in 2009, had scored 92 goals in 200 games (average of 0.46 per match). Together, CR7 and Messi had 156 goals, nine fewer than Haaland.

Neymar, however, had scored more goals at 22 years and a month. For Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian had 178 goals (13 more than Haaland), but with almost 100 more games (304). Neymar’s average was 0.54 goals per game against 0.79 for the Norwegian. Just for the sake of comparison, Pelé, at the same age, had scored 333 goals in 260 games (average of 1.28 per game). This is only in official games. Counting friendlies, the King already had 539 goals in 457 games (1.18 per match).

Goals at 22 years, 1 month and 13 days (Haaland’s current age):

333 – Skin (260 games) – 1.28 average

178 – Neymar (304 games) – 0.59 average

165 – Haaland (210 games) – 0.79 average

92 – Messi (200 games) – 0.46 average

64 – Cristiano Ronaldo (251 games) – 0.25 average