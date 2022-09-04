At Rock in Rio, Hariel celebrates freedom to make funk: “I represent a lot of people”

In addition to being successful in funk, Hariel feeds his more than 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify with partnerships that reinforce all his musical versatility. He has worked, for example, with drag queen Gloria Groove and rapper Filipe Ret. For him, opening up to other genres of music is part of his work and collaborating with different artists from Brazil only expands his background even further.
When I do a partnership with Glória Groove, I’m a funk singer doing a feat with Glória. When I’m partnering with a rapper, I’m a funker rapping.
The musician also highlighted that, even if he invests time in different tracks than usual, he will never stop being a funk artist. “Regardless of where I step, I represent funk and I represent a crowd that deserves to be here”, analyzed the artists when leaving the Sunset Stage.
Still in the conversation with Portal da Band, Hariel mentioned his humble past, asked fans not to give up on their dreams and confessed an internal desire to be a precursor to more and more acceptance of the phonographic market with funk artists. “I hope I can open doors for more people to be able to do this job of mixing funk with everything,” he said.
“Result of years of work”
Alongside MC Hariel, music producer Papatinho also spoke with the report from Portal da Band. Owner of partnerships with names like Anitta, Seu Jorge and Lennon, the artist said that the performance at Cidade do Rock is the result of a lot of work by him and other artists who join forces to make music.
“Rock in Rio was living proof that we are present and alive, more than ever”, he said. He celebrated the union of the genres and explained why he thinks the partnership between artists is the secret to success: “There is no difference between funk and rap and our union is bringing us to big stages”.