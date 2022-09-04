Atltico-GO x Atltico: probable lineups for the game for the Brazilian

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Hired by Atltico in June, defender Jemerson can make his debut for Galo against Atltico-GO

After another week full of training, Atltico is looking to scare away the stage against Xar from Goiás, at 6pm this Sunday (4/9), at Estdio Antnio Accioly, in Goinia. The game against Atltico-GO will be valid for the 25th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. See, below, the probable scales of Rooster and Dragon.

Atltico is in 7th place in the Brazilian, with 36 points, and is behind Athletico-PR – first team in the G6. Eliminated in the cups, Galo comes from oscillating results in the main national competition and won only one of the last five games he played.

Atltico-GO is also experiencing an unstable phase, but is in a much more delicate situation. Drago is the runner-up in the Brazilian Championship, with 22 points. The team from Goiás also had only one victory in the last five matches played in Serie A.

Atltico-GO squad

To face Galo, coach Eduardo Baptista must promote at least one change in the team. This is the entry of midfielder Willian Maranho, who is not registered for the Copa Sudamericana, in the place of Edson Fernando.

Another possible change is the entry of Luiz Fernando, who served a suspension in the duel against So Paulo for the Sudamericana. If the attacker is called, Wellington Rato should lose the spot.

Therefore, a probable lineup of Atltico-GO counts on Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Baralhas, Willian Maranho, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Luiz Fernando (Wellington Rato) and Churn.

atltico lineup

Who should also return to the related striker Alan Kardec. After recovering from hip pain, the player trained normally in Cidade do Galo at the end of this week.

If, on the one hand, Cuca wins two options to start the team, on the other hand, there are five absences. The holders, defender Junior Alonso and defensive midfielder Allan will have to serve an automatic suspension. In the club’s medical department, defender Igor Rabello, midfielder Otvio and attacking midfielder Pedrinho are recovering from injuries.

Over the course of the week, faced with the embezzlement, Cuca tested with Jemerson in the starting lineup and Rver as the first defensive midfielder. On offense, Keno (in return) and Hulk will be the starters. The doubt is on the far right: Ademir, Pavn and Sasha are vying for the spot. The information was collected by the ge.

In this way, a probable lineup for Atltico counts on Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jemerson (Rver) and Guilherme Arana; Rver (Nacho), Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Pavn), Keno and Hulk.