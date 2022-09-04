Atltico visits Atltico-GO in search of the G6 of the Brazilian Championship

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico With a victory in the last five games of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico seeks to reverse the scenario against Atltico-GO

For the Rooster, all he cares about is converting the good numbers of games into victory. In search of the G6 of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, Atltico will visit Atltico-GO at 6pm this Sunday (4/9). The match is valid for the 25th round and will be held at Estdio Antnio Accioly, in Goinia.

In recent weeks, given the bad results of Atltico in the Brazilian, both the players and the coach Cuca have hit on the key of the team’s good numbers in the games. Usually, the script is the same: more possession, more shooting and stumbling.

Since the coach from Paraná returned to command, after Turco’s resignation, Galo only won one of the five games they played in Serie A. There was one draw and three defeats in the national competition.

The negative results left Alvinegro in 7th place, with 36 points – three behind Athletico-PR, the first club in the G6. The group is the first goal of the Minas Gerais team before the G4, as it also gives a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores.

Entry into the qualifying zone will not be possible in this round, however, since even with a victory for Galo and a defeat for Furaco, the team from Paraná would continue with one more victory in the table.

To reach the goal, the victory against Atletico-GO is fundamental. Atltico players recognize this and followed the victory of Drago over So Paulo (3-1), in the middle of the week, for the Copa Sudamericana.

“You can see that a very compact team, which has an offensive line of players with a lot of speed. The third goal translated that very well. So, we are working this week to take away the strengths of their team and make a great game .Resume the path of victories”, projected Everson.

Atltico-GO moment

“World Cup Final”. That’s how attacking midfielder Jorginho, from Atltico-GO, defined the game against Atltico, valid for the 25th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the success in the cups, Drago does a terrible Brazilian and seeks to get out of the relegation zone.

Atltico-GO’s season is made of ups and downs. Galo’s next opponent in Serie A beat So Paulo in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semifinals and reached the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil (eliminated by Corinthians). On the other hand, it integrates the Z4 of the Brazilian Championship.

In the main continental competition, Drago’s performance leaves much to be desired. The Goiás team has a campaign with five victories, seven draws and 12 defeats, adding 22 points in the table and occupying the vice lantern. There are already three games without triumphs.

After the defeat in the classic against Gois (2 to 1), for the 24th round, the coach Jorginho was fired. In his place, Eduardo Baptista was hired.

Recognizing the quality of Atltico, attacking midfielder Jorginho expects a great game at “Castelo do Drago”. The player, who scored in the victory of Atltico-GO over So Paulo, for Sudamericana, bets on the “home factor” to dominate the Galo and add three points.

“Every game is a decision, a final in the Brazilian. Sunday will be a World Cup final. We have to play a perfect game. We know the quality of the opponent”, acknowledged Jorginho.

“We have to score, respecting the opponent, but in our domain we have to pressure all the time, because playing in Goinia is very difficult. It’s very hot and stuffy. If we press, I’m sure we’ll play a good game and get a great result: victory”, he added.

atltico with changes

Atltico has an important novelty among those related to face Dragon. This is forward Eduardo Vargas, who was left out of Galo’s last three matches in the Brazilian Championship after episodes of indiscipline: first, he was expelled in Libertadores and, later, an interview granted without the club’s permission.

If, on the one hand, Cuca wins one more option to start the team, on the other hand, there are five absences. The holders, defender Junior Alonso and defensive midfielder Allan will have to serve an automatic suspension. In the club’s medical department, defender Igor Rabello, midfielder Otvio and attacking midfielder Pedrinho are recovering from injuries.

Over the course of the week, faced with the casualties, Cuca tested with Jemerson in the starting lineup and Rver as the first defensive midfielder. On offense, Keno (returning to the starting 11) and Hulk will start. The doubt is on the far right: Ademir, Pavn and Sasha are vying for the spot.

TECHNICAL SHEET

Atltico-GO

Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Baralhas, Willian Maranho, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Luiz Fernando (Wellington Rato) and Churn.

technician: Eduardo Baptista

athletic

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Jemerson (Rver) and Guilherme Arana; Rver (Nacho), Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Pavn), Keno and Hulk.

technician: cuca

Reason: 25th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

date and time: Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 6 pm

Place: Antnio Accioly Stadium, in Goinia

referee: Luiz Flvio de Oliveira (SP) (FIFA)

assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP) (FIFA)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP) (FIFA)

transmission: SportTV, Premiere, Globoplay and real time of supersports