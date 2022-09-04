Aussie Grill, owner of Outback, launches new chain with lower price

Outback’s owner, Bloomin‘ Brands, says it will launch by November the first two Aussie Grill branded restaurants in Brazil, in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The brand has been operating in the country since September 2020, but only with delivery via iFood, with dishes such asbreaded chicken sandwiches with sweet and spicy sauce and chocolate chip cookies.

Will prices be lower at the Aussie Grill? The biggest difference between the new network and Outback is pricing. The goal is for the Aussie Grill to have a menu with lower prices, “maintaining the high quality of the dishes for a fair value”, stated the president of Bloomin‘ Brands, Pierre Berenstein. According to him, restaurants should have the same prices charged today for delivery.

O UOL consulted the prices of the two restaurants on iFood and found that the Aussie has prices up to 50% lower.

The average value of an Aussie sandwich is R$23.56, with a choice of breaded or grilled chicken. At Outback, the average price of sandwiches is R$48.23. In Rio, it is R$ 47.40. But the chain offers more “premium” burgers than Aussie’s. Prices exclude delivery fee and promotions.

And prices relative to competitors, KFC and Popeye? On iFood, a sandwich at KFC costs an average of R$32, while at Popeyes the average price of chicken burgers is around R$27.

Chicken strips are a staple at the three restaurants. At the Aussie Grill, ordering a portion of three units costs R$12.60, while the largest, of six, costs R$25.

KFC and Popeyes are known for servings of fried chicken that come in larger buckets.

At KFC, the smallest option, with five chicken strips, costs R$39.90 for delivery. At Popeyes, a snack of the type with four strips of chicken accompanied by fries costs R$ 29.90.

Are there any other differences from the Outback? The Aussie Grill targets a younger audience, says the executive. The inspiration is the metropolitan and athletic lifestyle of Australian urban centers such as Sydney.

“The brand’s concept is aimed at serving young people who are tuned in, cool and who practice sports within a cosmopolitan reality”, says Berenstein. “The restaurant is different from Outback because it’s our entry into the fast casual category, where the experience and service is more streamlined.”

What will be on the menu Aussie Grill? According to the president of Bloomin‘ Brands, at the opening, the menu will be the same as the delivery one, with snacks, side dishes and çookie for dessert.

Some examples of dishes are fried chicken strips, potato chips and three sandwich options (two breaded chicken and one grilled chicken breast).

After the opening, the Executive says that the menu should include dishes that are not in the delivery, with more options of sandwiches and desserts, but did not inform the prices.

The proposal of Aussie Grill, second Berensteinis to bring something new to the taste of Brazilian consumers, offering products based on chicken with a sweet and spicy flavor, the mixture “sweet and spicy“.

He says the chain wants to be present as it did with the ribs in barbecue sauce and the breaded onion, which is served as a starter at the Outback.

Chocolate cookies, one of the highlights of the menu Image: Disclosure

Where will the São Paulo restaurant be located? Ushopping Eldorado, located on the Pinheiros waterfront and close to Avenida Faria Lima, two busy roads, in a prime area of ​​São Paulo. The opening is scheduled for the end of October, with space for 70 people.

In the store, customers themselves will place their orders in totems with screens, in the self-service model.

And in Rio? The restaurant is expected to open in mid-November at the New York City mall. center, attached to Barra Shopping, in Barra da Tijuca. It must serve customers from neighborhoods in the west and north. The capacity is also 70 people, with a self-service model.

THE Bloomin‘ Brands says it has already invested BRL 78 million in restaurant openings in Brazil this year, including the two Aussie units, in which BRL 3 million was invested. The expectation is also to open, by the end of 2022, another 16 Outbacks and an Abraccio, another brand of the network, totaling 154 restaurants of the three brands.

Despite being younger than the other two, the brand Aussie Grill has become the company’s darling in Brazil due to the accelerated expansion in the middle of the pandemic.

In a year since its arrival, the Aussie Grill opened 70 delivery points in 33 cities in 16 states and the Federal District.

Until last week, there were 80 stores, with five more expected to open by the end of August.

Will the network open up job vacancies? The company already has 40 open positions. Interested parties can apply through the website.