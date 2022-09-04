Auxílio Gás will still have 2 installments in 2022; know how to consult benefit by CPF

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the Gas Allowance serves around 5.4 million families throughout Brazil. The benefit makes bimonthly payments. Therefore, there are still two installments left in 2022 (months of October and December). Deposits can be consulted with the CPF number.

The Gas Aid was created after the rise in fuel prices. The federal government identified that many Brazilians would not be able to buy the cooking gas cylinder. Thus, an allowance would be necessary.

Auxílio Gás will have two installments in 2022 with a value of 100%

Auxílio Gás makes transfers every two months. As the last payment took place in August, the next one will be in October and there will still be one more in December in the year 2022.

Originally, Auxílio Gás was created with the objective of paying 50% of the national average price of a 13 kg cooking gas cylinder. The average value of the gas cylinder is decided by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

However, after the approval of the PEC Kamikaze, the Gas Aid amounts passed to 100% of the national average of the price of the cylinder. This adjustment will be temporary, lasting only until the month of December 2022. Afterwards, starting in February 2023, the 50% deposits will return.

Gas Aid: how to consult the benefit using the CPF

THE Consultation of Auxílio Gás can be made by CPF. With the document number, it is possible for the interested party to check the four platforms offered by the government. It is possible to call the number 111 of Caixa Econômica Federal or 121 of the Ministry of Citizenship. In both the CPF will be requested.

Those who have a smartphone with internet can use the Auxílio Brasil app (Android and iOS) or the Caixa Tem app (Android and iOS). Both tools require the person to enter the CPF to log in.

Who can receive the Gas Allowance?

The Gas Aid has automatic enrollment, being carried out by the Ministry of Citizenship. The folder registers people who are part of one of the groups below:

Family with monthly per capita income of up to half the minimum wage (R$ 606) and registered in CadÚnico;

Family that have a member registered in the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

Even if the person complies with the rules, enrollment in Auxílio Gás is not guaranteed. The benefit has a priority order. It is made up of women victims of domestic violence, families with lower incomes and families that already receive Auxílio Brasil.

Gas Allowance Calendar: October transfers

O next payment of the Gas Aid should occur in October. In addition to it, there will still be deposits for the month of December, totaling two transfers remaining in 2022.

The program schedule follows the Auxílio Brasil calendar. Therefore, beneficiaries are organized according to the final digit of the Social Registration Number (NIS). Check out the October payment dates: