Bahian comedian denounces racism after being barred from an event in which he was one of the attractions: ‘unpleasant situation’ | Bahia

The Bahian comedian João Pimenta denounced, in an interview with BATV, TV Bahia, this Saturday (3), that he was a victim of racism after being stopped by security at an event in which he was one of the attractions.

The situation occurred when João left the event’s stage, where he was watching his friends’ performance and waiting his turn to perform, to go to the bathroom. On the way back, he said he was approached by four security guards.

“One of them held my chest and said that I was not allowed to pass. I said: ‘man, I’m one of the attractions… I was here now, you saw me’. He [segurança] replied: ‘you are not authorized to pass, you will have to go around and talk to the production to be able to have access again’”, he reported.

The comedian tried to argue saying that he needed to go on stage, because it was his turn to perform at the event, but he was still not released.

João stated that he walked about 400m to talk to his production to report what happened and, when he returned to the place, he was being sought to go on stage.

“People were already desperate looking for me to get in, it was already time for my presentation. I was supposed to leave, but I stayed and put on an amazing show.”

At the end of the presentation, the comedian said that he left a message: “If you want to be allies with the black people, start by treating them well”.

According to João, despite having been a victim of racism on other occasions, he does not naturalize this type of situation.

“It’s complicated, because you still feel guilty for bothering people, for creating an unpleasant situation. Since it’s not your fault, brother, nobody is to blame for suffering racial discrimination, because it was racial discrimination. Another thing that bothers me a lot is having to justify to people that I was the victim of the situation”, he said.

