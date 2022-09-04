Balbuena reveals that he listens to rock music before Corinthians games and lists the bands he likes the most; check out

Balbuena returned to Corinthians in July this year. The player is known as “general” by Timão fans, for his way of celebrating when he scores goals. The Paraguayan revealed a side that is not so well known by those who watch the defender on the field: the rocker.

“Green Day, System Of a Down, CPM 22, always, The Offspring, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Mettalica. There are many bands that I like, but in general they always have this style of music”, says Balbuena while analyzing the bands he likes to listen to the most in an interview with “Tudo Menos Futebol”, part of the SCCP Universe, Corinthians’ official app.

The Paraguayan’s predilection for the musical genre was used by Corinthians to announce the hiring of the defender in July this year. On social media, Timão made a mystery and published excerpts of songs from CPM 22 before publicizing the hit of the alvinegro club with Balbuena. The athlete revealed that he usually listens to rock music before the games, and afterwards.

“Yes, always (listening to rock music before the games), and then also in everyday life, when I’m driving, or when I’m hanging around, most of the time when I’m not with the kids, because with them you can’t hear it loud”, said the player.

The athlete is in his second spell at Corinthians. Balbuena defended Timão between 2016 and 2018, and since July. In total, the Paraguayan played 146 matches for the alvinegro club. The player won a Brazilian Championship, in 2017, and two Paulista Championships, in 2017 and 2018, for the Parque São Jorge team.

Balbuena’s entire interview for “Everything But Football” is available on the SCCP Universe, Corinthians’ official app. Click here to download.

See an excerpt from Balbuena’s interview

Is the General’s selection of rock bands approved, Faithful? 🎶 Corinthians TV had a chat with the @FBalbuenito in the box “Everything But Football”. It’s amazing! 🫡 Exclusive content from the SCCP Universe 👉🏽 https://t.co/MLPNZpclIk 📹 Bruno Granja and Raphael Oliveira/Corinthians TV pic.twitter.com/er6cIATNfu — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 3, 2022

See more at: Balbuena and the SCCP Universe.