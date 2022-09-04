Barroso suspends application of the nursing salary floor

In a provisional decision, the STF minister gave 60 days for the federal government, states and entities to report impacts of the measure

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Roberto Barroso suspended, this Sunday (4.Sep.2022), the salary floor for nursing. The magistrate gave 60 days for the federal government, states, the Federal District and sector entities to provide information on the financial impact, risks of layoffs and possible reduction in the quality of the service provided.

Barroso’s decision is an injunction (provisional) and was given in a lawsuit filed by CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services). Read the entirety (258 KB).

The minister determined that the case be submitted for analysis by the virtual plenary of the STF, so that the rest of the Court can confirm or not its decision. No date has yet been set for the trial.

The nursing salary floor law establishes a minimum remuneration of R$ 4,750 for nurses. It entered into force on August 5.

Barroso understood that it is more appropriate that the floor does not come into force before the clarifications determined. The magistrate saw a risk of worsening in the provision of health services, especially in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals linked to SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde).

The minister determined the following clarifications on the impacts of the floor and those responsible for responding:

the financial situation of States and Municipalities: Ministry of Economy; the 26 States and the Federal District; and the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities);

employability, in view of the plausible allegations of mass layoffs: Ministry of Labor and Social Security and the CNTS (National Confederation of Health Workers);

quality of health services, due to the alleged risk of closing beds and reducing the number of nurses and technicians: Ministry of Health; the CNS (National Health Council); Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries); o Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Departments); and the FBH (Brazilian Federation of Hospitals).

The bodies and entities have 60 days to send the information.

In the decision, Barroso said that one cannot question the “relevance of the objectives” of congressmen when approving the law, nor the importance of health professionals.

“However, without prejudice to the questioning about the defect of initiative, supervening constitutionalization of a law of parliamentary initiative and violation of federative autonomy, it is necessary to pay attention, at this moment, to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors”, he wrote. “Given the legal plausibility of the allegations, this is a point that deserves clarification before considering the application of the law”.

In the action, CNSaúde argued that the increase established by law is unsustainable, and the text does not specify where the resources for salary adjustments will come from.

On August 4, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the minimum wage for nurses. The law establishes that nurses hired by the public and private sectors under the rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) must earn at least R$4,750.

Nursing technicians will earn at least 70% of the value defined for the floor (R$ 3,325) and nursing assistants and midwives, 50% (R$ 2,375).

The proposal was approved with a veto. According to Minister Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Bolsonaro vetoed the article that determined the update of the floor based on the INPC (National Consumer Price Index). Concern about the source of funding for the measure weighed on the decision.

The group of deputies that analyzed the proposal estimates an annual expenditure of R$ 16.3 billion, counting the State and the private sector. The government calculated the figure at R$ 22 billion, also including public authorities and companies.

Read below how the cost estimate made by the deputies is composed:

federal public sector – BRL 24,866,638;

– BRL 24,866,638; state public sector – BRL 1,561,912,133;

– BRL 1,561,912,133; municipal public sector – BRL 4,114,483,041;

– BRL 4,114,483,041; Public sector (others) – BRL 86,616,758;

– BRL 86,616,758; State company – BRL 57,957,454;

– BRL 57,957,454; Private company – BRL 5,404,662,677;

– BRL 5,404,662,677; non-profit entities – BRL 4,993,306,438;

– BRL 4,993,306,438; Others – BRL 70,037,179.

The figures from the Ministry of Health, in turn, are as follows:

pubic sector – BRL 14 billion;

– BRL 14 billion; Private sector – 8 billion.

