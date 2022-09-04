Barroso suspends law that created a salary floor for nursing

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso, today suspended the law that created the national nursing floor and gave a period of 60 days for states, municipalities and the federal government to inform the impacts that the text brings to the financial situation. of cities and states, the employability of nurses and the quality of the health service.

Barroso’s decision responds to a request from CNSaúde (National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments), which states that the law is “unenforceable” for not considering regional inequalities and creates remuneration distortion in relation to doctors, in addition to generating the increase in unemployment among nurses.

With the arguments presented by CNSaúde, Barroso said that “it is necessary to pay attention, at this moment, to the possible negative impacts of the adoption of the contested salary floors”. “This is a point that deserves clarification before law enforcement can be considered,” he added.

In the understanding of the STF minister, the Legislative and Executive powers did not take steps to ensure that the minimum wage was applied.

“Basically, it seems plausible to argue that the Legislature approved the project and the Executive sanctioned it without taking care of the measures that would make its execution viable, such as, for example, increasing the SUS reimbursement table to the partner network. hypothesis, they would have wanted to have the benefit bonus without the burden of increasing their own expenses, outsourcing the account”, said Barroso.

As the decision is individual, Barroso’s order will still be taken to the virtual plenary of the STF in the coming days for the other ministers to evaluate suspension of the salary floor.

If the decision is corroborated by the other ministers, at the end of the 60-day period or when states, municipalities and the Union send the requested clarifications, Barroso will re-examine the case.

The law that created the minimum salary established the remuneration of R$ 4,750 for nurses, but also for nursing technicians, who must receive at least 70% of this amount, and nursing assistants and midwives (50%).

According to the text, the national floor is valid for employees under the CLT regime and for civil servants in the three spheres, including municipalities and foundations.

With Barroso’s decision, the Ministry of Labor and the National Confederation of Health Workers (CNTS) will also have to inform in detail about the risks of layoffs and the Ministry of Health will have to give explanations about possible bed closures and reduction in staff nurses and technicians.

Floor was sanctioned by Bolsonaro in early August

The salary floor was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on August 4, in a ceremony at the Planalto Palace.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro vetoed the section that provided for the annual adjustment for inflation, measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), of the minimum amount to be paid to these categories.

The proposal was approved in June by Congress and has gained strength in recent years due to the work of these professionals during the covid-19 pandemic.