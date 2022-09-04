Bassar Pet: Group brings together owners of 30 intoxicated dogs – 09/03/2022 – Daily life

The bulldog Zé Carlos, or Zeca, throughout his eight and a half years of life, always slept with his tutor, the lawyer Nayele de Freitas Guidetti, 34. The only concession the dog made was to Carmen Lúcia, of the same breed, that sometimes took up his space. However, since August 7th, Zeca’s place in bed has been empty, and the entire family living in Brooklin, in the south of São Paulo, faces a painful mourning. The dog died, according to Guidetti, a victim of poisoning after eating a contaminated snack.

“I don’t sleep and I don’t eat properly. Since then, I’ve been on antidepressants. He was my life,” says the lawyer. “Carmen Lúcia had to go through a trainer.”

According to the tutor, Zeca died a week after he ate the Every Day snack, produced by Bassar Pet Food. The manufacturer is being investigated by the Civil Police for alleged contamination. At least nine dog deaths, seven in Minas Gerais and two in São Paulo, are being investigated.

The products identified with suspected contamination are Every Day liver flavor (lot 3554) and Dental Care (lot 3467), according to Mapa (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply). Bassar disclosed that, “as a precaution”, it also started the withdrawal of batch 3775 of the Bone Everyday brand as soon as it learned of the complaints.

The Petz Snack Care Oral snack, also manufactured by Bassar, is on the investigated list.

The ministry determined this Friday (2) the national recall of all batches of the company’s products “in view of the imminent risks to the health of animals”. The factory involved in the production of the batches, in Guarulhos (SP), was also closed.

Animals suspected of intoxication suffered convulsions, vomiting, sometimes with blood, diarrhea and prostration.

In a note on its website, Bassar Pet Food stated that it is hiring a specialist company to carry out a detailed inspection of all production processes and machinery in its factory.

The Petz Group said it “voluntarily withdrew the products from the points of sale” and notified Bassar. He also stated that he monitors and collaborates with the investigations of Organs competent bodies and awaits clarification from the manufacturer.

Nayele Guidetti said it was the first time she bought the snack. According to her, the dog Zeca began to feel sick hours after eating the bone, on July 31. The next day, the bulldog was taken to a veterinarian, who asked if the animal could have ingested something with poison, because of the tremors. “We said the only thing different was the treat, which was left there for analysis,” she said.

Between comings and goings, Zeca ended up hospitalized two days later, with very high levels of creatinine and urea, which would indicate kidney problems. “I didn’t even have time to try hemodialysis, because he died on August 7”, says the tutor, who says she spent about R$ 30,000 on hospitalization and medication for the bulldog.

The tutor says that she found out, on the 1st, about the deaths in Minas Gerais. From there, she made publications on social networks with her story, which went viral, and set up a group on WhatsApp. In two days, it gathered tutors of 30 dogs that either died or are hospitalized, from various parts of the country, such as Aracaju (SE), Laguna (SC), Porto Alegre (RS), cities on the coast of São Paulo and more than a dozen of the municipality. from Sao Paulo. “We are living a collective mourning.”

Guidetti also hired a lawyer, Fabio Balieiro, who is guiding the group of tutors.

According to Balieiro, at first he thought about proposing a collective action, but now he has guided people to seek justice individually. “Everyone’s situation is very different,” he explains.

The lawyer has asked everyone to gather documents and file a report at the police station.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, until early this Saturday afternoon (3), there was only one complaint in São Paulo, registered by a 32-year-old woman who sought out the 27th Police District, in Campo Belo, in the south zone, under the allegation that his dog, of the German spitz breed, died after ingesting snacks, on Monday (29).

According to police, the owner said that the dog began to have vomiting and diarrhea, in addition to refusing to drink water and feed. He was hospitalized, but eventually died. The snacks were seized and sent to the Criminalistics Institute.

Bank clerk Marco Cruz, 41, says he has not yet registered a police report because he has spent a lot of time in a veterinary hospital in Vila Romana, in the west of São Paulo, where his dog, the Maltese Euriko, has been hospitalized since the last day. 30, with acute renal failure.

At first, Cruz thought the little dog was having another bout of hypodrenocorticism, a disease he’s been treating for a year. But the high levels of creatinine and urea showed that the problem was another. “I believe he will become a chronic renal patient”, says the tutor, who has health insurance for his dog and, therefore, is not having treatment costs.

But that’s not what happened to marketing coordinator Ana Paula Pascoaletto, 31, also from São Paulo. She spent about R$5,000 to try to save Otto, also a Maltese, who was 10 years old.

The owner says that, on May 26 of this year, the Maltese and the other two larger dogs in the house ate the Every Day snack. But it was Otto who got sick. The little animal, she says, vomited a lot and had bloody diarrhea. He was hospitalized for three days, but died on May 31.

“For three months I blamed myself for the death of my dog, I couldn’t accept it for not realizing he had a kidney problem,” she says. “But now it’s a new and angry mourning.”

Historic

Examination carried out by the Veterinary School of UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais) on one of the dogs whose death is investigated in Minas indicated kidney failure as the cause of death and suggested, in a non-conclusive way, the presence of ethylene glycol in the animal.

Another substance from the same family, diethylene glycol, was found in consumers of Backer beer in late 2019 and early 2020. Ten people died. According to the investigation, the diethylene glycol used for cooling tanks improperly came into contact with the drink through holes in the compartments. Backer claims it never purchased the substance.

In a statement, the snacks manufacturer said that it has never used ethylene glycol in its production. “We only use propylene glycol, a food additive present in food for humans and animals all over the world. We reinforce that the propylene glycol used by Bassar in its products is acquired from qualified and renowned suppliers, which do not supply only to Bassar, but to countless industries in the food industry for humans and animals,” the statement said.

The company also claims that ministry officials carried out inspections in recent days “and attested that the factory meets all food safety and production standards.”

The manufacturer also declares that there is no conclusive report on the cause of the dogs’ deaths.

“The company stands in solidarity with all pet tutors — our consumers and the reason our company exists. We are the most interested in clarifying the case. Therefore, the company has been taking all steps to investigate the facts. Consumers can ask questions by e-mail [email protected]”, concluded the note.

Delegate Danubia Quadros, from the Consumer Protection Department, said that several batches of the company’s products were sent for analysis. She also said that toxicological tests are underway on the dead animals. There is no deadline for them to be ready.