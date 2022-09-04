“Better than Raphinha and better than Vinícius Júnior”

the arrival of the technician Dorival Junior brought new spirit to the Flamengo in the current season. During the months in which Paulo Sousa was in front of Rubro-Negro, the team failed to play good football and was at the bottom of the Brasileirão table, despite having managed to advance in Libertadores. O Fla still lost the state championship to Fluminense, wasting the chance of a fourth consecutive.

However, the hiring of Dorival changed not only the fans’ mood, but also the attitude of the cast. With two teams the coach has been performing a great recovery campaign in the Brasileirão, already appearing in second position. In addition, Fla has a spot in the Libertadores final, since scored 4-0 at Vélez Sarsfield-ARG in the departure match. Not to mention the Copa do Brasil, which is also a possibility of conquest.

In the midst of all this success, some Mengão players are standing out more than others, such as the striker Pedro, top scorer for Libertadores and the “Era Dorival”. However, despite Pedro being in the spotlight and being tipped to play in the next World Cup, Gabriel Barbosa has also been having good performances, although he is scoring fewer goals.

That’s why, during Band’s ‘Os Donos da Bola’ program, former player and current presenter Neto gave his opinion on Gávea’s number 9: “Today, Gabigol is better than Raphinha and better than Vinícius Jr. Gabigol is a million times better than Pedro. Gabigol has been lying here for four years (in Brazilian football)”, revealed the declared Corinthians fan.

To illustrate Neto’s speech, the numbers of Gabigol playing for Flamengo are really incredible. Gabi scored 127 goals in 199 for Mais Querido. It is worth remembering that he arrived at Fla in 2019 and, in his first season, scored the two goals in the turn-up of River Plate-ARG, which gave Mengão the second Libertadores. That said, The next Pride of the Nation match will be this Sunday (4th), at 11 am, against Ceará.