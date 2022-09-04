Bill was created to limit number of Pix keys per person

A bill (PL 1989/22) was created with the aim of limiting the data used by people when creating a PIX key. The objective is to try to make it difficult for people to access information, as in the case of cell phones and e-mail.

Today, we were able to find more keys registered in the system than the number of people who have accounts at the bank, data that came from the Central Bank (BC) regarding PIX keys. This means that many customers have more than one key registered for the same account.

Users of the PIX tool can register any code (random key), e-mail, cell phone or even CPF/CNPJ as a key. As keys are often used by those involved in banking transactions, personal data can be misused in an easier way by those who are malicious.

This is precisely what the PL takes into account and aims to avoid, and the creation of keys will be restricted to the CPF or CNPJ of whoever is going to use it. “Using private information, such as e-mail or even the telephone, makes the life of criminals easier when committing a crime, and for those who seek to correct this, it is more difficult to apply the appropriate punishments”, commented the Deputy. Vicentinho do PT-SP, who is the author of the PL.

He is also proposing in the text that the random key should no longer be used, even though it could be considered a safer way to use the function. It also ends up harming a possible person responsible for some crime that may happen.

This proposal will be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation Commissions; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship. It is expected that this law will be passed and enforced later this year.