Boeing 737 gets stuck under a bridge after a detail changed on the road it passed





Several videos recorded in the middle of this week show that the fuselage of a Boeing 737 plane became stuck under a bridge while being transported from an airport to a new location in Argentina.

According to local media, the Boeing 737-200, registration LV-ZZC, which last flew for the Argentine company Southern Winds, was stopped for 17 years at Ambrosio Taravella airport, in the province of Cordoba, and will now become a venture.

However, on the way to the destination, the unforeseen happened seen in the following video:





According to the footage above, the jet’s fuselage, which was carried on its nose landing gear and a makeshift support in place of the main gear, hit the underside of the bridge as soon as it entered below it.

As the height of the aircraft was only slightly higher than the bridge, it was possible to continue with the transport just by deflating the plane and support tires a little until it completely passed under the structure.

Also according to the Argentine media, those responsible for the route of the Boeing 737 knew that this was the lowest bridge and had measured the available space, which was sufficient for the passage. However, the road recently gained a new asphalt layer that reduced its height by about 10 cm.

After some time of traffic impacts until the problem was solved, transport was continued.

The jet will be placed at the entrance of the Nono Luigi hotel in Oncativo. It will be a themed bar with a function room, and it will be entered through an airport boarding bridge from inside the hotel.

Next, another video shows a visit by an Argentine newspaper to the interior of the plane, including the cockpit of the classic Boeing 737-200, which was manufactured in 1975 and flown on airlines in Canada, the United States, Ireland, England and Chile.



