Boeing takes off, passes within meters of a small plane and almost crashes – Prisma

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the extreme approach between two planes at one of the busiest airports in the country.

The agency said a Cessna 172 and a Delta Air Lines flight passed “close” to each other after leaving Orlando International Airport on Aug. 17.

Preliminary information from the FAA shows the planes came within 500 meters horizontally and 500 feet vertically.

Malik Clarke, the Cessna pilot, told ABC News who was following air traffic control instructions to head east when he saw the Delta plane on the runway.

“We thought it landed because we thought there was no way air traffic controllers could put us in a situation like this,” Clarke said in an interview with ABC News.

When he saw the Delta plane taking off, Clarke said he knew he needed to react.

“I knew this didn’t feel right,” Clarke said. “So I immediately turned right and climbed as deep as I could because Delta’s Boeing 757 has a much higher rate of climb than the aircraft I was flying.”

Clarke said he had just switched frequencies [do rádio] and was not in contact with air traffic control when the Delta plane passed under his aircraft.

Video posted on social media by Clarke, recorded from the cockpit, shows the Delta plane passing below, very close to the small aircraft. Pilots of both aircraft reported having the other in sight, the FAA said.

Delta said it was “aware” of reports of the incident, saying “nothing is more important than safety”.

The National Association of Air Traffic Controllers, the union that represents air traffic control (ATC), said it does not comment on the FAA’s ongoing investigations.

Orlando International Airport did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.



Watch the video below:



