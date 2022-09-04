President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), made yet another indirect criticism of the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, when he commented again this Saturday on the Federal Police operation against Bolsonarista businessmen, stating that he was a “vagabundo” gave “pen”.

“We saw, a little while ago, businessmen having their lives unraveled, having a visit from the Federal Police. They were privately discussing the subject, it doesn’t matter what the subject is, I can chat in any corner. It’s not because there’s a bum behind the tree listening to our conversation, who will want to steal our conversation”, he said.







Bolsonaro speaks in “pentade” of a “vagabundo” when criticizing Moraes’ decision Photo: CartaCapital

“Now, more vagrant than the one listening to the conversation is the one who gives the pen after hearing what this bum heard”, he amended.

Bolsonaro’s criticism, made in a speech during a campaign rally in Novo Hamburgo, was yet another stab at Alexandre de Moraes, responsible for authorizing the PF’s operation last week against businessmen, and took place on the eve of the September 7 holiday, in which demonstrations by the president’s supporters are expected against Moraes – who also presides over the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) – and the top of the Judiciary.

The action was authorized within the scope of the investigation that investigates suspected financing and organization of anti-democratic acts. The businessmen targeted by the search and seizure were part of a WhatsApp group in which they talked about a coup d’état in the event of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) winning the October elections.