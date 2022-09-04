Bolsonaro talks about ‘tramp listening behind the tree’ and criticizes operation against businessmen authorized by Moraes | Elections 2022 in Rio Grande do Sul

Without naming names, Bolsonaro used terms such as “a tramp behind the tree listening to our conversation” and “the most tramp is the one who hits the pen”. The president also referred, in the same statement, to “entrepreneurs having their lives unraveled.”

“We saw, a little while ago, businessmen having their lives unraveled, having a visit from the Federal Police. They were privately discussing the subject, it doesn’t matter what the subject is, I can chat in any corner. It’s not because there’s a bum behind the tree listening to our conversation, who will want to steal our conversation,” Bolsonaro said.

“Now, more bums than the one listening to the conversation is the one who gives a pen after hearing what this bum heard”, he continued.

The statements were made at a campaign event with women in Novo Hamburgo (RS). In the same act, Bolsonaro asked if women would prefer, in a situation of danger, “to take the Maria da Penha Law out of their purse or a pistol”.

In recent months, Bolsonaro and First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro have been holding campaign events with women in an attempt to reverse the rejection of the campaign in the female electorate.

Andréia Sadi’s blog showed this Friday (2nd) that Lula’s campaign should intensify the offensive with evangelical women to try to win in the first round. The strategy includes criticism of Bolsonaro’s arms policy – ​​which, according to the PT’s analysis, alienates the female electorate.

In August, the Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants at the addresses of eight businessmen who shared coup messages in a virtual message group. The operation was launched in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará.

The following week, Moraes overturned the secrecy of the decision. In the dispatch, the minister wrote that there is no doubt about the possibility of “attacks against democracy and the rule of law” in the conduct of businessmen.

The content of the messages was revealed by the website “Metrópoles” and provided the basis for the PF’s operation. Businessmen debated the possibility of a coup if President Jair Bolsonaro lost the election.

“There is no doubt that the conduct of those investigated indicates the possibility of attacks against Democracy and the Rule of Law, using the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes on social networks, with the intention of harming or exposing the danger of injury. the independence of the Judiciary, the Rule of Law and Democracy”, wrote Moraes.

The minister also stated that facts found in two inquiries, for which he is also the rapporteur, make investigations into businessmen essential.

The surveys are fake news, which investigate the spread of false information; and that of digital militias, which investigates organized groups that act on the internet against democratic institutions.