Boninho takes drastic action with BBB days before the premiere of A Fazenda 2022

cute became a joke with a video about the BBB 2023published on social networks, days before The Farm 2022 to Premier. In the images, the director of Globo says that he misses the program.

Ana Furtado’s husband said that the new season of the reality show will have several news. In addition, he warned that the public will be able to participate more in the competition.

Chico Barney, columnist for UOL Splash, said that the video would have been made to reduce the repercussion of the new edition of Record’s rural reality. The attraction debuts on September 13.

In the comments of Central Splash, Barney’s YouTube program, netizens echoed the journalist’s lines and agreed with him. The attitude of the global would have been to “minimize” the competing program.

Aline Ramos, also a columnist for the portal, added that if the 14th season of A Fazenda is a success, the next BBB is guaranteed. Therefore, Boninho should root for his rival’s success.

Boninho will leave Globo, predicts sensitive

Bianca Godói, known as Bianca Sensitiva, said that Boninho could leave Globo in early 2023. Speculation began after Ana Furtado, the director’s wife, left the Marinho family station after 30 years.

There are rumors that the renewal of the professional’s contract with the channel depends on the success of Pipoca da Ivete, a program by Ivete Sangalo, shown on Sunday afternoons.

Also according to Bianca, the communicator will seek to live a more peaceful life in the countryside to enjoy life with his family and his wife. She also stated that the exit from the channel will be smooth, but due to lack of recognition.