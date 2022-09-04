Boy who went viral when designing the World Cup album has already won more than 600 stickers and intends to finish his own album as well | Goiás

The boy João Gabriel Nery, 8 years old, who became famous for designing his own World Cup album because he didn’t have the money to buy one, has already won more than 600 stickers, in addition to the official editions. Delighted with the news after the backlash, he is opening a few packages a day to enjoy the sensation for as long as he can. But it also guarantees:

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

“I’m going to finish the album I drew first than the one I got.”

Since the story gained repercussion after publication of the report in g1, João and his parents have already received countless calls, as well as gifts. A pencil factory sent several products to the boy who loves to draw. Upon seeing the gifts, her eyes lit up and all attention turned to the colorful boxes.

1 of 3 João Gabriel Nery with the World Cup sticker packs and albums — Photo: Vitor Santana/g1 João Gabriel Nery with the World Cup sticker packs and albums — Photo: Vitor Santana/g1

With the new pencils and drawing papers, he has already started to produce new stickers for his own album. And it already started with the ones considered “special” (watch above).

John opens about ten packages a day. Each is looked at calmly. The country, player name and position in the selection are observed. Then they are placed on the appropriate pages of it.

“After I complete the album, I’ll take the leftover stickers and give them to other people as well,” he said.

His parents are still surprised by all the backlash, calls and gifts their son has been receiving. “He is still waiting to take the Neymar card. Let’s see if he can make it in these packages,” said his mother, Marlene Nery.

2 of 3 João Gabriel Nery with his parents and the World Cup album he designed — Photo: Vitor Santana/g1 João Gabriel Nery with his parents and the World Cup album he designed — Photo: Vitor Santana/g1

João Gabriel’s story caught the attention of celebrities such as goalkeeper Cássio, who called the boy, and commentator and former player Casagrande, who sent a message to his father.

“I talked to goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians. He said that if my stickers run out, just let me know and he’ll send more. It was really nice to talk to him”, says João Gabriel.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) invited the boy to go to Rio de Janeiro to watch the call-up for the Brazilian team’s friendlies. João also celebrated the news.

“I thought it was pretty good, I’ve never been on a plane, but I’m not afraid. I am very much looking forward to seeing the museum,” she said.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.

3 of 3 João Gabriel, 8 years old, designed an album of stickers for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Montage/g1 João Gabriel, 8 years old, designed an album of stickers for the 2022 World Cup — Photo: Montage/g1