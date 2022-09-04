Brazil records 80 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average back to stability | coronavirus

Brazil recorded this Saturday (3) 80 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,414 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 127 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -15% interrupting the downward trend and returning to indicate stability.

Alagoas, Amazonas, Amapá, Espírito Santo, Goiás Mato Grosso do Sul did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

Acre, Distrito Federal, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Tocantins did not release data on Saturday.

In total, the country registered 10,080 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,515,431 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 19,676. The variation was +29% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Rising (2 states): PA and RO

PA and RO In stability (5 states): PR, MT, AM, CE and PI

PR, MT, AM, CE and PI Falling (10 states): RS, SC, ES, SP, GO, MS, AP, AL, BA and SE

RS, SC, ES, SP, GO, MS, AP, AL, BA and SE Did not disclose (9 states and the DF): AC, DF, MA, MG, PB, PE, RJ, RN, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

