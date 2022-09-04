Brazilian leaves PSG at no cost to Qatar and ‘thwarts’ Barcelona’s plans to profit from negotiation; understand

The player was the 19th departure from the Parisian club’s squad in the European summer transfer window.

O PSG managed to negotiate another name out of the club’s plans even after the window in the main European leagues closed. This Saturday (3), Brazilian Rafinha had his departure from the club announced.

The attacking midfielder signed with Al Arabi, from Qatar, for two years. His contract with the French club ran until 2023, but was terminated to carry out the transfer.

With no space at the French club, the Brazilian was loaned to Real Sociedad last season and was speculated as a signing for the club in the windowbut the business did not go forward.

In addition to the Spanish team, Rafinha also had his name linked to Atlético-MG and Bahiain Brazil, but both businesses did not reach an agreement.

The Brazilian left barcelona heading to PSG in 2020 free of charge. But in trading, it was agreed that the Catalan team could receive up to 3.5 million euros with the achievement of goals and an additional 35% of the value of a future sale.

Because the negotiation was free of charge, the blaugranas will not receive anything from the negotiation. At Barça, Rafinha played in 88 matches, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists. At PSG there were 39 games, seven assists and no ball in the nets.