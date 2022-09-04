Brazilians can pay in up to 35 years to Caixa

Nowadays, many citizens may be looking to finance their own property. So, there are several ways to do this. One of the options is through the Federal Government program, Casa Verde e Amarela. This is because one of the main reasons the initiative exists is to help citizens who wish to finance their own property.

In addition, another objective of the program is to reduce barriers to housing access, which is still a problem for Brazil, by making purchases easier. Therefore, the program has already helped millions of people to acquire their own home, in a similar way to Minha Casa, Minha Vida. It is important to note that in 2022 the rules of Casa Verde and Amarela changed, as well as the deadline for paying the installments.

The payment term has increased to 35 years!

Caixa Econômica Federal, the bank responsible for part of the management of the program, announced an increase in terms of the deadline for the payment of installments of the financing that has been made through Casa Verde e Amarela.

According to the old rules, the payment term was 30 years. However, due to the change, people will be able to count on more time to pay. This is because, now, the term will be 35 years. In other words, there was an increase of 5 years.

In this way, this change may help more people gain access to their own housing, since the increase in time will be able to reduce the value of the installments. With this, the sector’s expectation is that the number of contracts signed through the initiative will increase, which would result in more properties sold and more people sheltered.

Therefore, those who want to try to finance the program should know that the measure, sanctioned on August 24, has already come into effect as of September 1.

See also: President APPROVES MP that changes rules for Casa Verde and Amarela; check out the changes

Green and Yellow House in 2022

In addition to the change in the payment term, Casa Verde e Amarela also underwent changes in some of its rules. Thus, the first one concerns the salary range to be considered able to participate in the program. Currently, there are three income brackets and there was a reformulation, as the monthly family income limit has increased.

Now, families with a monthly income of up to R$8,000 will be able to qualify for Casa Verde e Amarela.

Another issue was in relation to the responsibility of the municipalities regarding the registration of interested parties. According to the new rule, who will be responsible for this will now be the cities.

Although several groups can apply, it is worth remembering that the program determines priority groups that can be served first, as is the case, for example, of female heads of households.

See also: Find out if you are within the NEW rules of the Casa Verde e Amarela program