Bruno Soares announces retirement after elimination at US Open – 09/03/2022

At the age of 40, Bruno Soares announced this Saturday the end of his tennis career. A day after being eliminated in the second round of the men’s doubles bracket at the US Open, the Minas Gerais champion, who was champion of the tournament four times (two in doubles and two more in mixed), posted the news on his Instagram account.

“Thank you, tennis. Time to say goodbye. Thank you for 22 years fulfilling my dream daily. To everyone who has been with me on this journey, my eternal thanks, none of this would be possible without you. One cycle ends for another to begin. The end. “

Bruno ends his career with six slam titles under his belt. In 2012 and 2014, he was US Open mixed doubles champion, performing alongside Ekaterina Makarova and Sania Mirza, respectively. In 2016, the miner started the year by winning the Australian Open doubles title alongside Jamie Murray. In the same tournament, he also lifted the trophy in mixed together with Russian Elena Vesnina. Bruno and Jamie were also US Open champions in 2016. Finally, with Croatian Mate Pavic as his partner, Soares was the US Open champion for the last time in 2020.

In the world rankings, his best position was the number 2 post in the world, achieved in October 2016. He and Murray finished that season as the number 1 duo of the year. In all, Bruno won 35 ATP level titles and pocketed US$ 6.9 million in prizes. The Minas Gerais native also defended the colors of Brazil for a long time at the Davis Cup and the Olympic Games. His best results were the quarter finals reached in London 2012 and Rio 2016. In Tokyo 2020, Soares had appendicitis in the Japanese capital and was unable to compete.

