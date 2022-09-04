Brusque 1 x 0 Vasco for the 28th round of the Brasileirão Serie B

Vasco lost to Brusque 1-0 this afternoon (3), at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in a game valid for the 28th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. The goal of the match was scored by Gabriel Taliari, who missed a penalty, but took advantage of the rebound to swing the net in the first half. Alex Teixeira scored twice for Cruz-Maltino in the final stage, but both goals were disallowed, one for touching the arm and the other for offside.

As a result, Vasco sees the threat of access growing. In addition to losing the opportunity to take the vice-leadership and continue in fourth place, with 45 points, you can see Londrina, fifth, reduce the distance in the table to one point if they beat Operário from 8:30 pm this Saturday. The victory removes Brusque from the relegation zone and makes the club from Santa Catarina rise to 14th position, with 31 points.

In the next round, Brusque will visit Náutico, on Friday (9), at 9:30 pm, in Aflitos. Vasco, in turn, will return to the field on Sunday (11), at 4:30 pm, when they face Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

Who did well: Gabriel Taliari

The forward was the author of the goal that gave the victory to Brusque. He missed the penalty, it’s true, but he was on to take advantage of the rebound and give the three points to his team. He participated in the offensive actions of the principals.

Who was bad: Quintero and Matheus Ribeiro

The defender put his hand on the ball inside the area and scored the penalty that resulted in Brusque’s first goal. The side left many spaces on the right side, also had a bad day and was criticized by Vasco in the stadium.

Brusque has a missed penalty, but opens the scoring on the rebound

The score was opened in the 25th minute of the first half, when Gabriel Taliari took advantage of the rebound after seeing Thiago Rodrigues defend his penalty kick. Quintero put his arm on the ball and, with the help of VAR, the penalty was awarded.

Vasco misses Baby

Vasco’s main player, the 41-year-old veteran was spared by the coaching staff and didn’t even travel to Brusque. Without him, the team led by interim Emílio Faro had a lot of difficulty in creating plays and was stuck in marking the home team for most of the time.

Brusque misses incredible chance

The second half started with Brusque in the attacking field, trying to expand the advantage built in the first half. Fernandinho had a golden chance, face to face with Thiago Rodrigues, right at the beginning of the final stage, but he isolated and squandered a clear opportunity. Afterwards, the team slowed down and gave Vasco a field.

Alex Teixeira has two goals disallowed

Better in the match so far, Brusque was almost punished. At 9 minutes of the second half, Matheus Ribeiro crossed from the right, and Alex Teixeira managed to finish for the goal. It would be the attacking midfielder’s first goal since his return to Vasco, but the referee disallowed the bid after checking VAR for a touch on the arm in the domain before the finalization. In the final stretch of the game, Alex had another goal disallowed, this time for a clear offside.

Vasco: sixth consecutive defeat away from home

Vasco’s performance away from São Januário continues to be lacking. The team lost for the sixth consecutive time as a visitor in Serie B. The last victory away from home was against Criciúma, on July 9, for the 17th round.

Vasco’s game: spaced out, slow and harmless

Vasco did little to bring danger to Brusque. Emílio Faro chose to start the game with Matheus Ribeiro on the right side and Fábio Gomes in the attack reference, but the choices did not work out. The striker managed a dangerous header, but in general it was almost not triggered. The team gave a lot of space, especially in midfield, to the hosts.

Brusque’s game: modest but solid in defense

Despite the scare in the disallowed goal of Alex Teixeira, Brusque was superior to Vasco and created opportunities to score more goals in the first half. When he gave up attacking to manage the victory, he managed to hold the visitors. Important result to move away from the relegation zone.

DATASHEET:

BRUSQUE 1 x 0 VASCO

Competition: Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, 28th round

Date and time: September 3, 2022 (Saturday), at 4:30 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Augusto Bauer stadium, in Brusque (SC)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Yellow cards: Quintero, Emílio Faro and Anderson Conceição (VAS); Bruno Aguiar (BRU)

Goal: Gabriel Taliari (BRU), at 25’/1st (1-0)

BRUSQUE: Belliato; Everton Alemão, Ianson, Wallace and Alex Ruan (Angelo); Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli, Álvaro (Matheus Trindade) and Gabriel Taliari (Luiz Antonio); Fernandinho (Jailson) and Alex Sandro. Technician: Gilson Kleina

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Matheus Ribeiro (Danilo Boza), Quintero (Bruno Tubarão), Anderson Conceição and Edimar (Paulo Victor); Yuri Lara (Palacios), Andrey Santos and Marlon Gomes (Figueiredo); Alex Teixeira, Fábio Gomes and Eguinaldo. Technician: Emílio Faro