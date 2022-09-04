CAIXA TEM: New loan of up to R$ 4.5 thousand; see how it works

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, last week sanctioned Law 14,438/22, which provides for the release of the credit line of R$ 4,500 for Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) and R$ 1,500 for individuals.

This modality is intended to serve individuals who wish to undertake and small entrepreneurs. Microcredit will be offered by the application box has.

Until then, the amounts were R$ 1 thousand and R$ 3 thousand, respectively. In short, the new law is an update of the conditions currently offered by the Federal Savings Bank.

Loan Cash Has

First, it is important to note that the values ​​that can be withdrawn will be different.

While the MEI will be able to redeem microcredit in the amount of up to BRL 3 thousandthe individual may withdraw an amount of up to BRL 1 thousand.

The new loan is related to the SIM Digital program and is expected to have two proposals, as informed.

For physical person, the loan will be fixed in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, with a monthly interest rate of 1.95% per month and 24 months to pay. To get the amount, you won’t need much bureaucracy, since the hiring can be done directly through the Caixa Tem app, just agreeing with the loan terms and waiting up to seven days for analysis.

About the MEI, the loan can be up to R$ 3 thousand, with a monthly interest rate from 1.99% per month and 24 months to pay. In this case, the interested party must go to an agency of the Cashierbeing necessary to have, at least, 12 months of billing of any amount with the respective CNPJ.

Therefore, the idea is that people with the name “dirty” in the market and who have difficulties in contracting lines of credit can have access to the loan through the program. In addition, it seeks to formalize informal workers.

In short, check out the credit conditions for each group:

for individuals

Credit limit of up to BRL 1,500 thousand;

Interest rate from 1.95% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

The request is made digitally directly through the Caixa Tem app.

For legal entities (MEIs)

Credit limit of up to BRL 4,500 thousand;

Interest rate: from 1.99% per month;

Payment term: up to 24 months;

However, the request for now is only in agencies. However, Caixa has already informed that the hiring will soon also be possible through Caixa Tem.

How to apply for a loan through Caixa Tem?

Furthermore, it is important to point out that contracting via Caixa Tem is available, so far, only to individuals. According to Caixa, developers are already working to authorize the request for MEIs through the application.

In summary, see how individuals should request credit through the platform:

Download or update the Caixa Tem app; Update your registration in the application; Click on “Credit Caixa Tem“; Click on “Hire Caixa Tem Credit”; Let us know how you intend to use your loan money. Remember that it is necessary to inform that you will apply the amount in some undertaking; Simulate the loan and choose the amount of the installments; For those who do not yet have digital savings, the opening can be done on the spot. There is no provision for extra charges to carry out the procedure; Confirm the order and wait the 10 days provided by the Federal Government.