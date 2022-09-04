Call of Duty will stay on PlayStation for “a few more years”

In a letter addressed to Jim Ryan, head of the PlayStation division, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, made a commitment to keep Call of Duty as a multiplatform for “a few years” beyond the agreement between Sony and Activision. With this, the franchise will still not be exclusive to Xbox even with the possible approval of the purchase of the publisher with the North American giant.

According to a statement sent to The Verge, Spencer called the deal uncharacteristic in the gaming industry and confirmed that Ryan accepted it. The contract was formalized in early 2022 through a signed term and provides for more launches of content and services on PlayStation platforms beyond 2024 (via Bloomberg).

“In January, we provided a signed agreement with Sony to ensure Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least a few more years beyond Sony’s current contract — an offering that goes far beyond typical gaming industry deals,” says Microsoft Gaming CEO.

So far, it’s unclear how the series’ expiration date on Sony’s consoles will be evaluated. However, in recent months, Microsoft has been reinforcing its commitment to letting the franchise remain in the competing manufacturer. Regarding the purchase of the publisher, a kind of global analysis is being carried out in order to avoid breaking the antitrust rules.

Call of Duty and God of War force Xbox game delay

Mikey Spano, art director at Squanch Games, was forced to delay the release of High on Life due to the arrival of the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and God of War Ragnarok. The dev commented that the months of October and November are packed and all fans only comment on these titles on social media. Click here to learn more.

