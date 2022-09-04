Calleri, Diego, Léo and Nestor do not travel with São Paulo to Cuiabá; see the related list | Sao Paulo

Rogério Ceni will spare Calleri, Diego Costa, Rodrigo Nestor and Léo from this Sunday’s duel, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Cuiabá, at the Pantanal Arena, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. The quartet did not travel with the rest of the delegation to the capital of Mato Grosso.

In addition to them, Reinaldo is absent for being suspended and Eder for having had intestinal discomfort. Miranda and André Anderson, in the recovery phase, are also out. As well as Arboleda and Caio, recently operated and also in the process of rehabilitation.

Without the holders spared, the likely São Paulo for the duel against Cuiabá should have: Jandrei, Rafinha, Ferraresi and Luizão; Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves, Galoppo, Patrick and Welington; Allison and Luciano.

The arrival of the São Paulo delegation to Cuiabá, including Saturday, was troubled. In addition to Igor Gomes having been harassed by fans asking for his departure from the club, coach Rogério Ceni had a falling out with one of the São Paulo players who was protesting the bad timing of the team.

São Paulo is not going through a good phase in the Brasileirão. With 29 points, Tricolor is in 13th place, closer to the relegation zone than the G-6. The team is coming off two straight defeats.

In the Copa Sudamericana, after losing the first leg of the semifinal to Atlético-GO by 3-1, Tricolor needs to win by three goals on Thursday to advance to the final. If they win by two goals, the decision for the spot will be on penalties.

goalkeepers: Jandrei, Felipe Alves and Thiago Couto

