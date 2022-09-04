In recent weeks, some banks have said they want to offer the payroll loan to their Auxílio Brasil beneficiary customers.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

In the month of September, the government should start releasing the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan. In short, it is a consigned credit that will be available to those who receive the social benefit. Currently, the disclosure of credit supply rules and the finalization of bank accreditation are still lacking. Initially, the loan of 40% of the installment of Auxílio Brasil must be allowed. However, is this the loan ceiling? Find out below.

Can I get consignment from Auxílio Brasil above 40% of the installment?

Not. In short, those who receive the benefit will be able to commit up to 40% of the value to contract the payroll loan. However, it is important to pay attention to some rules.

According to the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento, the remaining steps must be completed by the first week of September. In addition, the minister showed that 17 financial institutions have already been accredited to offer the service, without saying which ones.

Despite the R$ 200 bonus, which is proposed in the PEC Kamikaze, the fixed amount of Auxílio Brasil is R$ 400. Therefore, the amount considered for the calculation of the payroll loan is this. That is, you can commit up to 40% of the aid, which makes the maximum loan amount up to R$160. With this, from January 2023, the beneficiary would receive R$240 of the aid.

Banks that will offer the payroll loan

In recent weeks, some banks have said they want to offer the payroll loan to their Auxílio Brasil beneficiary customers. Some banks, which want to offer the service, have allowed customers to pre-register, informing their desire for credit. And so, they created a bank of customers with an interest in the service.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

In general, the banks that have already confirmed that they will make the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan available are: Caixa, Banco Pan, and Banco Safra. Meanwhile, Banco do Brasil evaluates the regulation to decide whether or not to offer the credit.

Finally, the banks that will not offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan are Nubank, Santander, Bradesco, Itaú, Banco Inter, C6Bank, BMG and Sicoob.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.