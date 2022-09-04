Can laser damage cell phone camera? In short: yes, but calm down | Cell

Rock in Rio 2022 is going on with the right to reports on social networks of people who had their cell phone camera damaged because of the spectacle of lasers at electronic music concerts. Truth or myth? Can’t vouch for web posts without access to the original file, but in short: yes, it is possible for a laser to affect your smartphone. But don’t worry, we’ll explain.

Are required almost perfect conditions for that to happen. For example, the laser source must be within five meters of the phone’s lens, according to the American company TC Tech Systems, which specializes in installing surveillance and telephony apparatus.

Lines of pixels "die" after laser exposure at an electronic music show

In addition, the firm points out that it is necessary for the cell phone camera to be exposed to the laser beam for a few moments for the damage to actually occur. The intensity of the laser also counts a lot in determining whether electronic equipment is at risk.

Physics classes teach that laser beams generate light but also produce heat. This effect is the most relevant for the image sensor present in gadgets such as cell phones, professional still cameras and video cameras. In more extreme cases, lightning can damage lines of pixels – the bright dots that form an image –, depending on the exposure time.

Just in case, the ideal is to be careful. Electronics giant Sony recommends that customers do not expose camera lenses to laser beams. “They can damage the image sensor and cause the camera to malfunction,” says the company in an online article. Also according to the company, the impact can be felt in front of a laser beam reflection.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max camera

On Apple’s official forum, a question posted in 2022 on the topic led to the following response: “You have nothing to fear. You are probably referring to a low intensity laser pen. It won’t hurt your camera lens.”

The answer – which received the seal of “recommended” by Apple – followed by the following caveat: “Note that a high-intensity light directed at an object will transmit radiation and create heat that can damage it.” It is not yet known if this is the case reported on social media during DJ Alok’s concert. The person responsible for the post has not published anything else since the tweet started to pump.

