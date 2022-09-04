Candidates for the government of RN respond to the health challenge – 09/03/2022 – News

In the distribution of public health competences in the country, it is up to state governments to provide care for medium and high complexities, manage regional hospitals, maintain specialized clinics, in addition to coordinating prevention and clarification campaigns at the state level to combat endemics and pandemics.

magnus araújo THE NORTHERN TRIBUNA questioned the candidates to the Government of Rio Grande do Norte about the plans planned for the health area

As the governments that have these attributions intend to take over, the TRIBUNA DO NORTE proposed to the five candidates in coalitions with parties that have representation in the Chamber of Deputies the following question:

“What assessment do you have of the government’s performance in this area? What can be done to advance and the population to be better served by the SUS?”

Governor Fátima Bezerra says that she opened 856 new beds in the current administration. She says that if she is re-elected, she intends to complete the Women’s Hospital in Mossoró. “We are going to open the first polyclinic in Caicó and six more units in the next government”, she adds.

Former deputy and candidate Fábio Dantas highlights that he intends to “change the filter in regional hospitals, to guarantee the population’s resoluteness, especially so that everyone has an emergency room, with the part of elective surgeries and parts of the reference and polyclinics”.

Senator and candidate Styvenson Valentim points out that his plan is to “invest in the 12 regional hospitals and form partnerships with municipalities, which are lacking basic pharmacy resources and who must also do their part, providing the service of primary care so as not to overload hospitals like Walfredo Gurgel (Natal) and Tarcísio Maia (Mossoró)”.

The question was proposed to the five candidates by coalitions that have parties with representation in the Chamber of Deputies. In addition to Fátima Bezerra, Fábio Dantas and Styvenson Valentim, Danniel Morais (PSOL) and Clorisa Linhares (PMB) also responded.

The state and public health

Priorities of candidates for SUS

Fatima Bezerra (PT) “We strengthened the SUS and at the height of the pandemic we opened 856 new beds, half of them in the ICU. We hired 5,500 new health professionals, both permanent and temporary. We have improved the diagnostic capacity of hospitals. We saved over 16,000 lives. We distribute vaccines against Covid-19 with efficiency and agility and the people are immunized. We are concluding the Women’s Hospital in Mossoró. We will open the first polyclinic in Caicó and 6 more units in the next government.”

Fábio Dantas (Solidarity) “Health will change the filter in regional hospitals, so that we can make them provide the population with solutions, especially so that everyone has an emergency room, with the part of elective surgeries and the parts of the reference and polyclinics. In principle, I want the state to have as a source of funding resources from the Union through the FAEC for elective surgeries and the issue of the regional UPA for emergency rooms and the others are the ones they already have today.”

Styvenson Valentine (We Can) “We are going to invest in the 12 regional hospitals and form partnerships with the municipalities, which are lacking in basic pharmacy resources and which must also do their part, providing primary care services so as not to overload hospitals such as Walfredo Gurgel (Natal) and Tarcísio Maia (Mossoró). And we have to seek federal resources, which are being lost, so that what happened at Walfredo Gurgel, where I had to seek the signature of a simple paper, and we got resources (R$ 2 million) for the burnt sector.”

Clorisa Linhares (PMB) “It is necessary to recognize that the SUS is under permanent construction and that it demands dialogues, political articulations and new technical and institutional arrangements. Therefore, the expansion, structuring, qualification and management of results associated with technology will be fundamental tools for the reorganization and improvement of the current situation of health in RN. In my government plan, I aim to implement a health communication policy in the state to promote participatory management.”