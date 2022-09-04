Caravans in Goiás mobilize for September 7 acts in Brasília

goiânia – Rightists from all over the country organize themselves to go to Brasília on September 7, 2022, convened by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The movement to organize the caravans is particularly intense in Goiás, a state that is much visited by the current president and where he has come out ahead in the electoral polls. It also counts, in favor, the fact of the greater geographic proximity with the Federal District.

It is common to walk through the streets of Goiânia and find cars with stickers related to Bolsonaro. Flags, pennants and other thematic paraphernalia of the president are also common.

The movement also extends to social networks, a preferred territory, since the past elections, for the dissemination of Bolsonarist messages. It is in messaging applications that several buses are organized for the so-called “Caravan, for the last time”, a name given by the political organization Direita Goiás.

See images of the 7/9 movement in 2021:

caravan September 7, 2021 (3) In Goiânia there was also a caravan for September 7, 2021Vinicius Schmidt / Metropolis caravan September 7, 2021 (4) Bolsonaristas leave Goiânia for pro-Bolsonaro act in 2021Vinicius Schmidt / Metropolis Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 caravan September 7, 2021 (1) Bus en route to Brasilia on September 7, 2021Vinicius Schmidt / Metropolis caravan September 7, 2021 (2) September 7, 2021 movement membersVinicius Schmidt / Metropolis Metrópoles 2 partner advertising caravan September 7th bolsonaro 2022 (2) Grupo Direita Goiás organizes 10 buses for September 7threproduction caravan September 7th bolsonaro 2022 (3) Protesters will also leave Anápolis for BrasiliaVinicius Schmidt / Metropolis 0

The ticket to leave in the caravan of Goiânia or Anápolis at 3 am is R$ 40. Payment and negotiation is done by WhatsApp, which is even congested, according to the movement. So far, ten buses are planned to leave the parking lot of a gymnasium in the capital.

To help the cause, there were people who even sponsored the trip of someone else, paying the ticket for those who cannot afford it. The expected return is 12 pm, after a military parade, according to organizers.

The call in message groups and social networks continues to be carried out in full swing.

Sponsorship

More distant cities in Goiás are also organizing caravans to Brasília, as is the case of Mineiros, a municipality more than 600 km from Esplanada dos Ministérios. The city is in the southwest region, birthplace of agribusiness and where Bolsonaro has many supporters. In this case, the ticket is free, in addition to having water and snacks inside the buses.

Farmers in the city are paying for at least two buses to take protesters to 7 de Setembro, but the number of vehicles could increase depending on demand. “There are more buses if there are more people”, explained an organizer.

Bolsonaristas from the interior of the state also organize themselves to go to Goiânia or Anápolis by car, and then follow the caravan by bus. O metropolises found that there are also buses bound for Brasília departing from Mato Grosso, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Rondônia, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Bahia.

The two main points where the president has already confirmed his presence this year on September 7 are the federal capital and Rio de Janeiro. In both locations he must participate in the parades and speak with those present.

guidelines

The “for the last time” used by the protesters is a reference to Bolsonaro’s speech at the convention on July 24, in which he called on supporters for the Independence Day act. “Take the streets for the last time. (…). These few deaf people in black capes have to understand what the voice of the people is,” he said at the time.

This speech against the STF also echoes in the Bolsonaro WhatsApp groups. “It will be extremely important to make enough banners, posters, even to distribute with the people, asking for the dismissal or change of STF ministers! Do not vary orders, focus on that goal”, says one of the messages shared in the groups.

In a frequently forwarded audio, a supporter advised against using posters with the words “democracy” and “freedom”, as this would be used by the international press to attack Bolsonaro as a dictator. “We have to write in other languages ​​that we are Bolsonaro, out left, out communism”, she defended.

in 2021

Last year, there was also an intense mobilization for protests favorable to President Bolsonaro on September 7. At the time, he made a similar call, even disregarding the guidelines of the health authorities, which did not recommend agglomerations in the middle of the pandemic. Even so, caravans left Goiás and other places heading for Brasília.

This year there is concern related to the intensification of the electoral period and the clear polarization between groups favorable to Bolsonaro and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who are, so far, the ones with the greatest chance of victory.