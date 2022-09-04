Buying a car is not as simple as it seems, as it goes far beyond choosing a model. It is necessary to weigh its advantages and disadvantages, and put it all together with an affordable price for your pocket. In today’s article, we will present a list with 10 cars to buy with up to 80 thousand reais, in order to help you choose the car ideal.

Top 10: cars to buy with up to 80 thousand reais

The following list has 0 km cars, according to the Fipe Table, in addition to some findings between used and used cars. Check out!

10. Volkswagen Gol 1.0 Flex (2022)

To start the list, we brought the car that was the best-selling in Brazil in July. It has air conditioning with dust and pollen filter, hydraulic steering and electric front windows, in addition to ABS, E-flex and ESS. A great option for a fair price, isn’t it?

The price according to the Fipe table is 75,098.00 reais.

9. Hyundai HB20 Sense 1.0 Flex (2023)

The new Hyundai HB20 has a more elegant and sophisticated design combined with innovative technologies, thus raising the standard of safety and comfort. It is worth taking a look.

The price of the car in the Fipe table is 78,755.00 reais.

8. Chevrolet Onix LT 1.0 (2022)

The Onix LT has a 1.0 turbo engine and 16.8 kgfm of torque to the driver, ensuring an agile and economical car at the same time.

The price according to the Fipe table is 78,398.00 reais.

7. Fiat Argo 1.0 (2022)

With an Italian design heritage, the 2023 Argo has a 1.0-litre flex engine with 77 hp and 10.9 kgfm, in addition to a manual transmission.

The price according to the Fipe table is 80,000.00 reais.

6. Renault Sandero GT Line 1.0 (2023)

With electric-hydraulic steering, the new Sandero has a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder in-line engine, with a torque of 10.5 kgfm. In addition, it has a new design that has been among one of the most beautiful in the line.

The price according to the Fipe table is 78,497.00 reais.

5. Fiat Cronos 1.3 8V (2021)

The Fiat Cronos is a version of the sedan, equipped with a 1.3 Flex 8V engine. With new equipment, the model now has electronic traction and stability controls, Hill Holder and face key. It also has a 525 liter trunk.

The price is 75.11.00 reais, according to the Fipe table.

4. Peugeot 208 Like 1.6 (2022)

The Peugeot 2022 – French car – has a 1.6V engine and manual transmission. The car is characterized by having a good interior space, differentiated accessories package and good mechanical performance.

The price according to the Fipe table is 74,181.00 reais.

3. Jeep Renegade Sport (2018)

Despite not being one of the most economical when it comes to fuel consumption, the Renegade has been on the list of bestsellers since it was launched, as the model combines strength and robustness. This car has a 1.8 flex engine and manual transmission.

The price according to the Fipe table is 78,571.00 reais.

2. Honda Civic Sedan LXR 2.0 (2016)

The Honda 2016 – used car – has a 2.0 engine. The car guarantees comfort and good performance, as well as being super stylish.

The price according to the Fipe table is 78,923.00 reais.

1. Cherry Arrizo 1.5 16V Turbo (2020)

To close the list of good cars to buy with up to 80 thousand reais, let’s talk about Cherry Arrizo. The brand of this car is unknown to many, but it’s worth a look. The model has a 1.5 16V turbo flex engine, in addition to a highly praised design and essential performances.

Its price according to the Fipe table is 78,784.00 reais.