CasaCor Brasília starts this Saturday, completing 30 years of the event

Starting this Saturday (3/9) residents of the Federal District can be inspired by the elegant and modern decor trends presented in the 2022 edition of CasaCor Brasília. There are, in all, 52 environments in about 6,500m² of area, in one of the biggest postcards of the country’s capital, the Arena Mané Garrincha.













Among the 289 columns of 36 meters high, made of raw concrete, that surround the monument, 80 professionals from architecture, interior design and landscaping have transformed the stadium into an amusement park for decoration lovers.

The choice of stage for this year’s CasaCor Brasíla was not by chance, the event celebrates its 30th anniversary, a milestone in the history of the capital. Eliane Martins, one of the organizers, along with partners Sheila Podestá and Moema Leão, says that this is the first time in more than 10 years that the show has occupied such a large space and with so many environments. “It’s a symbolic date, it’s not just any event that lasts for so long and we’re managing to get back on our feet after going through a pandemic,” she adds.

The theme was defined based on the experiences of recent years. Guided by the amount of time people spent indoors and the need to be increasingly comfortable at home. From the concept of the “private infinity”, rooms, lofts, commercial environments and living spaces were created dedicated to moments of family appreciation and contact with close friends.

One of the great highlights is Espaço Finitura, a complete house, with 400m², by Denise Zuba Arquitetos Associados. Built based on a metallic structure that can be relocated to another space, the residence has organic shapes and brings natural elements.

The dichotomy and junction between opposites is one of the outstanding features of the 2022 edition. The projects privilege organic forms and biophilic architecture while highlighting the technology and facilities that automation can bring. Veteran CasaCor exhibitors share the spotlight with newcomers. “We have a lot of innovation and tradition. Our deans and young professionals who are arriving now allow this union”, says Eliane.

O Mail toured the 52 environments on a guided tour and provides our readers with some of the trends that promise to heat up the market. For starters, breadth and fluidity were keywords for almost every creator. With spaces to rest, relax and receive, it is possible to breathe in comfort. Spacious, the rooms follow a visual identity based on neutral colors. The lighter ones, with shades of white, beige and sand, for example, are the majority, bringing a peaceful atmosphere and the idea of ​​unity.

In some, the darker shades were protagonists. Brown, gray, and near-black rooms provide a welcome contrast and bolder but neutral options for those who like a little more originality. There is heavy use of wood and numerous works of art. Paintings, including originals by Picasso and Burle Marx, sculptures and furniture by big names like Sérgio Rodrigues and Jorge Zalszupin, bring color and personality to the environments.

As in the last editions, this year the Mail in partnership with CasaCor Brasília. Seeking to recognize and value the best decoration projects signed by architects, interior designers and landscape designers who participate in the show, the award encourages innovation in the segment. Voting for the 5th edition of the award begins in the coming weeks.

» When: September 3rd to November 2nd

» Where: Arena Mané Garrincha. Entrance through the tunnel in front of gates 6 and K

» Tickets: R$ 80 (full) and R$ 40 (half). BRB customers and Brazilian Mail pay BRL 56

” Sales: www.casacorbsb.byinti.com/#/ticket/