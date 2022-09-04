Casimiro responds to Vasco’s publication after defeat to Brusque in Serie B

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Casimiro responds to Vasco’s publication after defeat to Brusque in Serie B 0 Views

With weak performance, Vasco was defeated by Brusque by 1-0 in this Saturday. After a negative result in Serie B, Casimiro responded to a club publication on social media and made a point of expressing his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance.

+ PERFORMANCES: Below-average performance marks Vasco’s defeat to Brusque. See notes.

– Disgraçaaaaa – published Cazé on Twitter.

+ Vasco fans revolt on the web after defeat to Brusque in Serie B

The influencer’s comment generated a lot of repercussion from Vasco’s residents. With this Saturday’s result, Vasco reached the mark of six consecutive defeats in Serie B. Casimiro is reportedly a fan of Vasco and often makes comments about the club’s games on social networks.

Vasco currently occupies the fourth place in Serie B and is looking for positive results in the next games to stay in the first places of the competition. Cruzmaltino hopes to start a run in this final stretch of the season to return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Vasco returns to the field next Sunday, against Grêmio, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre, in a match valid for Serie B. Away from home, Cruzmaltino is looking for an important victory to end a negative sequence as a visitor in the competition.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Fausto highlights the importance of the duel against Internacional for the future of Corinthians in the Brazilian

Corinthians faces Internacional this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the twenty-fifth …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved