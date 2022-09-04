Casimiro responds to Vasco’s publication after defeat to Brusque in Serie B

With weak performance, Vasco was defeated by Brusque by 1-0 in this Saturday. After a negative result in Serie B, Casimiro responded to a club publication on social media and made a point of expressing his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance.

+ PERFORMANCES: Below-average performance marks Vasco’s defeat to Brusque. See notes.

– Disgraçaaaaa – published Cazé on Twitter.

+ Vasco fans revolt on the web after defeat to Brusque in Serie B

The influencer’s comment generated a lot of repercussion from Vasco’s residents. With this Saturday’s result, Vasco reached the mark of six consecutive defeats in Serie B. Casimiro is reportedly a fan of Vasco and often makes comments about the club’s games on social networks.

Vasco currently occupies the fourth place in Serie B and is looking for positive results in the next games to stay in the first places of the competition. Cruzmaltino hopes to start a run in this final stretch of the season to return to the elite of Brazilian football.

Vasco returns to the field next Sunday, against Grêmio, at 4 pm, in Porto Alegre, in a match valid for Serie B. Away from home, Cruzmaltino is looking for an important victory to end a negative sequence as a visitor in the competition.