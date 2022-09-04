Cátia Fonseca reveals complicated phase, reports situation and sends a message to Sonia Abrão

Catia Fonseca, that brightens the afternoons of Brazilians at the Band, revealed that he didn’t always have joy in his life. The presenter said that she has lived through difficult times in the past.

In a conversation with columnist Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, Catia said that her mother had to turn around completely to put food in the house. “We went to live with my aunt as a favor, with my father’s sister, with one hand in front and the other behind. My mother had no money for anything, she went to get nails done, make snacks out”, she began.

The owner of Melhor da Tarde added: “We have lived for a few years in my aunt’s house, my father’s sister, with her helping everything. Every now and then he gave some money, but they were the ones who paid for it. My mother used to make nails, snacks…”.

Cátia also reinforced that her mother had to become a nanny to be able to increase the family’s income, but that she has already spent 15 hours working. “We rented a house and my mother also started making blankets, like those for nuns, for us to study at a private school. She baked cake, then started to work drooling from 7am to 11pm.”

Cátia Fonseca sends a message to Sonia Abrão

Sônia Abrão, presenter of the program ‘A Tarde É Sua’, has been away from television since she tested positive for Covid-19. Her colleague, Cátia Fonseca, decided to send an important message to the journalist.

“Let me take the opportunity and send a kiss to Sônia Abram. Yesterday I even left a message on her Instagram. She’s in the hospital”, began the presenter of the Band.

“For a lot of worried people who are not seeing Sônia on the air, she had covid and then, as a consequence of covid, she got bacterial pneumonia. It could have been before covid, it could have been during covid,” she added.

Cátia went on to say that her colleague will continue doing the treatment: “I even told her – and that’s what I really believe –: sometimes it’s better for us to be in the hospital, because you are medicated at the right time, it is accompanied, so she can know the evolution of the treatment, because she has no voice even”.

The presenter of Rede TV! thanked you for caring. “I’m here returning the kiss and sending others to you and the whole group of Melhor da Tarde”, she wrote.

