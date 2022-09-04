CBF changes schedule of confrontation between Cear and America for the Brazilian

photo: Moor Panda / America On June 8, America hosted Cear in Horto and lost 2-0

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced a change in the schedule for the match between Cear and America, which will be held at Castelo for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. In the first round, the teams faced each other at Independência, and Vozo beat Coelho 2-0, even away from home.

The meeting between Cear and America in Fortaleza will take place on October 1st, Saturday, at 3 pm. Previously, the match was scheduled for the same day, but would be played at 19:00. As disclosed by the CBF, it was Globo, the holder of the broadcasting rights for the tournament, that requested the change of time due to adjustments in the programming schedule.

Currently, Coelho is in the ninth position of the Brazilian Championship, with 32 points in 24 games. The American goal is closer to the G6 of the tournament, but Athletico-PR, in sixth place, has seven more goals. Cear is in 15th place, with 27 points, and is fighting relegation, since Cuiab, owner of 17th place, has only two points less.

This weekend, for the 25th round, América will host Coritiba on Saturday (3/9), at 8:30 pm, at Independência. Cear already visits Flamengo on the same day, but at 11 am. This duel will be held at Maracan.