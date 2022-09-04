CBF sets dates for the call-up of the Brazilian National Team for the World Cup; see schedule – Play

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has until the November 14 to release the official list of the 26 players who will play the World Cup in Qatar. However, FIFA requires the entity to deliver a preliminary list of 55 names by the October 21st.

With almost 80% of the names already defined to integrate the Selection, Tite should have few surprises on his list. A sample that he can have in the official call-up takes place on the 9th of September, when the coach calls up the national team for two friendly warm-ups for the World Cup against Ghana and Tunisia.

This will be the last list before the world championship, which already has all 32 spots of the participating teams already filled. Each selection must have between 23 and 26 players, depending on the wishes of the coaching staff.

The clashes against the two teams will be played in Europe, but the cities and times are yet to be confirmed. The games will take place on the 23rd and 27th of September.

Peter as favorite

The pressure for the call-up of striker Pedro, from Flamengo, has increased in recent months. In a recent interview, Tite said that the striker should soon have a chance in the group, and on his own merit.

“He’s playing a lot, I’m not the one calling up, he’s the one calling up, he’s a player with specific characteristics. Yesterday (Sunday, against Palmeiras) there was a move in which they put a ball on him and he supports Arrascaeta. So you see that he’s a player who not only has technical quality, but also thinks in the same dimension as these players, he won’t have speed. Do you want speed from him? He won’t, but you’ll have a pivot, a combined header play”, Tite said.

Daniel Alves in the national team

In an interview with the podcast ‘PodPah’ in June, Tite talked about having full-back Daniel Alves on the squad for the Qatar World Cup. After playing for Barcelona in the last European season, the Catalan team decided not to renew the Brazilian’s contract. The coach highlighted the player’s performance as ‘extraordinary’.

“And I joked with him, I said: ‘You won’t be in the Cup just for one reason: if you’re not physically in the best condition or playing a high-level championship”, he confessed.