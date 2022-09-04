Ceni argues with fans when São Paulo arrives in Cuiabá, and Igor Gomes is harassed | Sao Paulo

The arrival of the São Paulo delegation to Cuiabá this Saturday was troubled. In addition to Igor Gomes having been harassed by fans asking for his departure from the club, coach Rogério Ceni had a falling out with one of the São Paulo players who was protesting the bad timing of the team.

Tricolor faces Cuiabá this Sunday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

The midfielder has been something of the fans since last Thursday, when he was sent off in the Copa Sudamericana semifinal and ended up as the villain in the 3-1 defeat in the first leg. On the way back, on the 8th, at Morumbi, Tricolor needs to win by three goals to advance. For two, it leads to penalties.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni autographs a fan’s shirt on arrival in Cuiabá — Photo: Leonardo Lourenço Rogério Ceni autographs a fan’s shirt on arrival in Cuiabá — Photo: Leonardo Lourenço

While Igor Gomes was harassed with shouts of “outside”, one of the São Paulo players gave a negative sign to the fans who cursed the midfielder.

In the case of Rogério Ceni, the situation was different. The São Paulo coach and idol was cheered by many and cursed by some. One of those fans who demanded the coach hit him and heard from Ceni “I’ll wait for you inside”.

Rogério Ceni clashes with São Paulo fans on arrival in Cuiabá

Much sought after for photos and autographs, the former goalkeeper met some fans before entering the hotel where the Tricolor delegation will be staying in Cuiabá.

São Paulo is not having a good phase in the Brasileirão. With 29 points, Tricolor is in 13th place, closer to the relegation zone than the G-6. The team is coming off two straight defeats.

Igor Gomes is harassed by São Paulo fans on arrival in Cuiabá

