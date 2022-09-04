Chadwick Boseman wins a posthumous Emmy for voicing Black Panther in ‘What if…?’ | TV and Series

Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy, the first of his career, this Saturday (3). The actor died in 2020, years after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

The American actor was the winner in the category of best voice acting for his work in the animation “What if…?”, where he returned to play the hero Black Panther, his best known work.

He was up against Jessica Walter (“Archer”), who died in 2021, F. Murray Abraham (“Moon Knight”), Julie Andrews (“Bridgerton”), Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”), Stanley Tucci (“Central Park”) “) and another “What if…?” actor Jeffrey Wright.

“Chad would be honored and I am honored on his behalf,” said the actor’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, upon accepting the award.

“When I heard that Chad had been nominated, I started thinking about everything that was going on in the world and our world and I was so in awe of his commitment and dedication. And what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and the world, but also something new.”

2 of 2 Chadwick Boseman in a scene from ‘Black Panther’ — Photo: Rede Globo Chadwick Boseman in a scene from ‘Black Panther’ – Photo: Rede Globo

The evening’s event is part of the Creative Arts Emmy, which honors artistic and technical achievements on TV. Winners will also be announced this Sunday (4).