CHEAPER Gasoline from TODAY? Learn more about the reduction!

During the last few months, Brazilians are leaving their cars indoors for more time. That’s because with the war in Ukraine and Russia, fuel prices have reached unimaginable highs.

For this reason, it became difficult to maintain the vehicles. Now, Petrobras and the Federal Government are trying their best to reduce the value and help Brazilians who need the means of transport to work.

cheapest gasoline

The news is good for people who own a vehicle. During day two, the news is that gasoline will become cheaper for distributors, which means that the change in price can impact citizens’ pockets.

Now, Petrobras starts selling the liter of gasoline from R$3.53 to R$3.28 to companies that sell the fuel. This means that the amount was reduced by R$ 0.25 per liter, which is equivalent to a drop of 7.08%.

The last time the value had decreased was on August 16th. It is worth remembering that the value of diesel is being sold to refineries for R$ 5.19 and has not been reduced since August 12th.

The company said, in a note, that the reduction is following the evolution of reference prices. In this way, the value is consistent with market prices.

And the customers?

According to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), after a survey, it was possible to observe that the values ​​of ethanol, diesel and gasoline returned to decline directly at gas stations during the last week.

According to the ANP survey, the average value of a liter of gasoline went from R$5.40 to R$5.25, which is equivalent to a 2.8% decrease in the direct amount paid to users. It is worth remembering that during this year, the price of fuel reaches R$ 7 reais directly at the pumps.

Since that event, the company has tried to make it clear that the fuel that users buy at gas stations is not pure gasoline. This is because, for the product to have a better use by the vehicle, it is necessary to make a mixture.

Therefore, customers buy the liter that has 73% type A gasoline and 27% anhydrous ethanol. Thus, considering that entrepreneurs only buy gasoline from Petrobrás, the company makes less than expected.

With the change in values, the oil company no longer receives R$ 2.57 per liter and starts earning only R$ 2.39 for each liter sold at the pump.

