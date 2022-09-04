check for little-known symptoms of the disease

Disclosure – 08.17.2022 Monkeypox: Check out little-known symptoms of the disease

Last week, H.Olhos, in São Paulo, registered a first patient with monkeypox who, in addition to skin lesions, fever and headaches, developed conjunctivitis caused by the disease.

Samples of material present in the eye lesions were collected, which indicated the presence of the monkeypox virus there as well. The condition, however, although not so well known, is a previously reported symptom of the disease, which can affect other parts of the body besides the skin.

In an article published in the scientific journal Eye, of the Nature group, international researchers wrote this year about the eye lesions of simian smallpox.

“The available evidence highlights the presence of several ophthalmological manifestations, not yet frequent (in the current outbreak), associated with this virus. Given the current burden of the disease, such symptoms must be recognized by health professionals, especially ophthalmologists”, wrote the authors. authors.

The data is based on previous outbreaks of the disease, recorded in African countries where the virus was endemic. But they already pointed to a prevalence of, in addition to conjunctivitis, cases of the disease associated with eyelid edema, photophobia (exacerbated sensitivity to light), corneal infections and blepharitis (an inflammation of the edges of the eyelids). Headaches in the frontal region have also been linked to the disease’s effects on the eyes.

Another symptom that is also caused by the virus, but not as well known, is tonsillitis – infection of the tonsils. This has been more closely linked to the current outbreak, which has some characteristics different from those seen in previous cases in Africa.

There are several studies that seek to identify the clinical presentations of the disease since May, when the first case outside the African continent was registered in community transmission. One of them, published in the scientific journal The Lancet by Spanish researchers, points out that tonsillitis was a manifestation in 10% of 181 patients analyzed.

Of these 19 infected who had the symptom, 95% (18) reported having performed oral sex recently. The data, together with the prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) concomitant with smallpox and contagions associated with sexual events, led the researchers to write that “close contact during sex is the dominant form of disease transmission in the current outbreak”.

The route of contamination also leads to other little-known but reported symptoms of the new outbreak. One of them is proctitis, an inflammation of the inner lining of the anus, recorded in 25% of those infected who were part of the study. In addition, 8% had edema in the penis. Although cases in the study required treatment, and 3% of patients were hospitalized for pain management, there were no deaths in the assessed group.

Although monkeypox promotes conditions that can be extremely painful and involve uncomfortable symptoms, such as blisters on the skin, the risk of death is predominantly for immunosuppressed people, the elderly and children, who are more vulnerable to infection by the virus. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there have been more than 50,000 diagnoses around the world since May, but just under 20 deaths.

