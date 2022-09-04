check out the 10 cheapest versions of those sold in the country

Pickup trucks fascinate many people – whether in the countryside, in the countryside, in the countryside or in the big city. They impart an adventurous aura, while at the same time becoming functional tools for working on the streets and roads. When with a diesel engine, then, they are even more seductive with that delicious tinkle of the mechanical set.

We separate the cheapest diesel pickups in the country, regardless of size and proposal. The cheapest versions of each line were considered, with public prices collected in the third week of August and valid for the entire country, except for the states of São Paulo and Paraíba, and the Free Zone of Manaus.

SEE TOO:

The cheapest diesel pickups in the country

1 – Fiat Toro Freedom TD AT9 – BRL 190,990

Engine: 2.0 16V 170 hp and 35.7 kgfm

Transmission: nine-speed automatic

Double cabin

Bucket: 937 liters

Load capacity: 1010 kg

The cheapest diesel pickup in Brazil costs (still) under R$ 200,000. This is Toro in its most affordable option with a good 170 hp turbodiesel engine and ZF’s nine-speed automatic transmission, considered one of the best transmissions around.

The Fiat Toro Freedom is the least expensive diesel pickup on the market and starts at R$190,000 (Photo: Fiat | Disclosure)

Almost R$ 25 thousand more expensive than the most complete turboflex variant in the line, the medium-compact diesel pickup truck has a load capacity of over 1 ton and a good list of equipment. Receives traction, stability and climb controls, six airbags, reverse camera, differential lock, full LED headlights, bucket protector, marine top, ladder holder and multimedia with 8.4” screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection wireless.

2 – Ford Ranger XL 2.2 4×4 MT – BRL 223,390

Engine: 2.2 16V turbodiesel of 160 hp and 40 kgfm

Transmission: six-speed manual

cabin: simple

Bucket: 1,420 liters

Load capacity: 1,234 kg

The Ranger appears as the cheapest medium pickup in Brazil in this option originally for work and for fleets, with a single cabin, “less powerful” Duratorq engine (those with the 3.2 already start at R$ 267,390) and 4×4 traction. It stands out for the robustness of the mechanical assembly, the good payload of more than 1.2 ton and the spacious bucket.

Among the averages, the Ranger XL is the most affordable option, but for that, it makes use of the double cabin (Photo: Ford | Disclosure)

The Ranger XL CS 2.2 is equipped, from the entry-level version, with stability, traction, uphill, downhill and trailer sway controls, air conditioning, power steering, electric locks, rubber mat, sound with USB and key type. pocketknife with door remote control. In addition to the dual front airbag required by law, it comes with a driver’s knee bag.

3 – Toyota Hilux 4×4 MT – BRL 228,490

Engine: 2.8 16V turbodiesel with 204 hp and 42.8 kgfm

Transmission: six-speed manual

cabin: simple

Bucket: 1,580 liters

Load capacity: 1050 kg

The most popular average pickup truck in the country, according to data from Fenabrave – more than 25,000 units sold in the first seven months of 2022 -, the Hilux has its cheapest model in the first three positions of this list in its version without a surname and with manual transmission. Like Ford’s rival, the configuration has fleet owners as its main target audience.

Entry Hilux offers no visual appeal (Photo: Toyota | Disclosure)

Despite having one of the largest buckets in the category, the Toyota example does not offer the same load capacity as the Ranger and S10 single-cab versions. It basically has the same items as the competition: driver’s knee airbag, light sensor and steering wheel height and depth adjustments, but it doesn’t offer simple sound or descent control.

4 – Chevrolet S10 LS 4×4 – R$ 243,720

Engine: 2.8 16V turbodiesel with 200 hp and 44.9 kgfm

Transmission: six-speed manual

cabin: simple

Bucket: 1,570 liters

Load capacity: 1,220 kg

The General Motors pickup also draws attention for its very bulky bed. But unlike the Hilux, it offers a good payload of over 1.2 ton. Like its competitors in single cabins, it carries a lot more profile for work, which is clear in its 200 hp turbodiesel engine with manual transmission and 4×4 traction.

Anyone who wants to opt for the cheaper option of the S10 needs to forget about the double cabin Photo: GM/Disclosure)

In the equipment part, it only carries what is predictable for this range of the medium segment. It has electronic traction, stability, ascent and descent controls, tire pressure monitoring, air conditioning, electric front windows and sound with Bluetooth and USB.

5 – Nissan Frontier S MT 4×4 – BRL 244,290

Engine: 2.3 16V biturbodiesel with 163 hp and 43.3 kgfm

Transmission: six-speed manual

Double cabin

Bucket: 1,054 liters

Load capacity: 1043 kg

The Frontier emerges as the cheapest midsize double-cab pickup in the country. The 2023 line of the model produced in Argentina underwent its first remodeling in this current generation, it gained a few centimeters more in the bucket, while the load capacity is now 1,043 kg.

Frontier S is the access option of the Japanese pickup and the only one below R$ 250 thousand (Photo: Nissan | Disclosure)

The basic S derivation is the only one in the Frontier range with “lower” power, but it was increased to 163 hp in the restyling (the others generate 190 hp). The diesel engine with two turbines, in this case, works with a manual gearbox. In the list of standard items, six airbags, traction, stability, uphill and downhill controls, air outlets for the rear seat, power windows on all four doors, power steering, cruise control, among others.

6 – Mitsubishi L200 Triton Savana GLS – BRL 250,990

Engine: 2.4 16V turbodiesel with 190 hp and 43.9 kgfm

Transmission: five-speed automatic

Double cabin

Bucket: 1,046 liters

Load capacity: 1000 kg

The L200 Triton line has three different configurations, with the Savana as the most adventurous and also among the cheapest pickups in the country. Among the cosmetic items and snorkel to help with the task of crossing stretches with up to 70 cm of water depth, roof rack (which supports up to 50 kg), unloading board, booster bumper and external moldings.

Despite the outdated frown, L200 Savana has an adventurous style (Photo: Mitsubishi | Disclosure)

In terms of equipment, the cheapest L200 offers electronic traction and stability controls, hill climb assistant, air conditioning, power windows and locks on all four doors and a multimedia center with smartphone mirroring. It has more off-road impetus than its vocation for transport: the bucket is one of the smallest in the medium category, as is the payload.

7 – Volkswagen Amarok Comfortline – BRL 298,480

Engine: 3.0 V6 24V turbodiesel with 258 hp and 59.1 kgfm

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Double cabin

Bucket: 1,280 liters

Load capacity: 1,156 kg

Amarok today only has a V6 turbodiesel engine option and ends up with an average price higher than most averages. To give you an idea, the cheapest pickup in the line produced in Argentina costs close to R$ 300 thousand. In favor of Volks, the most refined dynamic behavior in the category, in addition to the V6 engine performance and 4Motion traction.

Amarok’s Comfortline version features its V6 biturbo engine (Photo: VW | Disclosure)

Regarding the level of equipment, it disappoints in some aspects, such as the fact that it only offers the front front airbags required by Brazilian legislation. Stability, traction and climb controls, central differential lock, electrochromic rearview mirror, heated outside mirrors are the items that most attract attention in the Comfortline version.

8 – Ram 2500 Laramie – BRL 456,990

Engine: 6.7 V6 24V turbodiesel with 365 hp and 110.7 kgfm

Transmission: six-speed automatic

Double cabin

Bucket: 1,280 liters

Load capacity: 1088 kg

We have reached another level of pickup trucks. For starters, the cheapest with a tiurbodiesel engine from the Ram line costs more than R$ 450 thousand. In addition, it is more than 6 meters long, 2.20 meters wide and has a wheelbase of 3.76 meters, longer than the total length of a Renault Kwid.

For those looking for space, with a C-category license and a deep pocket, the 2500 Laramie is your pickup (Photo: Ram | Disclosure)

Of course, on the Ram 2500 everything is superlative. The big Cumminns V6 engine has frightening power and torque numbers and the crew cab is a real estate. But the load capacity isn’t that great if we consider the proportions of the Ram 2500. However, if you need to pull a trailer, it pulls more than 7.8 tons!

9 – Ram 3500 Laramie – BRL 484,990

Engine: 6.7 V6 24V turbodiesel with 377 hp and 117.3 kgfm

Transmission: six-speed automatic

Double cabin

Bucket: 1,280 liters

Load capacity: 1,687 kg

If you thought the 2500 was big and powerful, the Ram 3500 can outperform its sister. Starting with the same V6 Cummins engine, which here has more power and torque. In addition, the largest pickup truck of the North American brand in the country still offers a payload that exceeds 1.6 tons and a towing capacity of an incredible 9 tons.

When money is not an issue, the Ram 3500 is the solution.

Almost a truck. So much so that you need a CNH with category C to be driven. Among the standard items, driver assistance devices such as adaptive cruise control, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot sensor and 360-degree camera.

Bonus: Agrale Marruá AM200 – BRL 170,990

Engine: 2.8 16V turbodiesel with 150 hp and 37 kgfm

Transmission: Five-speed manual

cabin: simple

Bucket: Not informed

Load capacity: 1,260 kg

For those looking for a real pickup, the Marruá is the Brazilian Hummer (Photo: Agrale | Disclosure)

Technically, the Marruá AM200 is the cheapest diesel pickup in the country, priced at R$171,000. But it is a model usually made for government orders or specific fleets, as it can be adapted for different jobs – from rescue to military applications. It uses a 150 hp Cummins engine, Dana rear axle and a 100 liter fuel tank.