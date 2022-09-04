Check out the 5 foods that do this

Think your body is a machine. In this way, it is necessary to work the organism to promote structural and energy needs. However, there is a big difference: our body has a great ability to recycle itself, unlike machines, something that can benefit us. However, there are ways to improve metabolism, as well as foods that slow down our metabolism.

See too: Discover the best foods to get rid of bad breath once and for all

You have to keep in mind that over the years your metabolism slows down, something that forces you to pay even more attention. Let’s get to know in this text foods that hinder metabolism and slow down.

Discover 5 foods that slow down your metabolism

Soda

There is nothing new to say that soda is bad for health. Whenever observed, the drink is always considered an ally in the increase in obesity and has high levels of sugar, in addition to dyes and preservatives. Over the metabolismsoda has few nutrients, which is bad for the body.

Industrialized snacks

Industrialized snacks are bad for your health. They are always loaded with fat, sodium and preservatives, causing an increase in bad cholesterol levels and consequently decreasing the level of good cholesterol, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke and high blood pressure. It is quite harmful to health and the body feels it.

ready juices

You juices processed foods are not so good for your health. Although they carry the reputation of “juice”, most brands carry high levels of sugar, in addition to flavoring and chemical additives.

Due to the high levels of sugar, something that interferes with digestion, it is something that favors obesity. But as they are marketed as “juice” they convey the idea of ​​a healthy product.

powdered spices

You need to be very careful and thoughtful at this point. Powdered seasonings usually carry coloring and flavoring, which are bad things for the metabolism. In addition, the amount of sodium and the small amount of vitamins, fiber and minerals, being quite harmful to health.

Instant noodles

Another bad product for health. If consumed in excess, over time it increases blood pressure, increases the risk of heart problems and alters cholesterol levels.

industrialized ice cream

They are usually full of flavorings and unhealthy fats. In addition, they have high levels of sugar, something that is also harmful to health.