check out the AMAZING salaries paid in Brazil

If you are looking for a career that has high employability, then you want to find out which profession is on the rise. We have separated 11 job options that have growing demand in the country. Take the opportunity to check the average salary according to human resources agencies on the internet.

Hot jobs and their salaries:

Check out which professions are on the rise for you to do well in Brazil and in any other country on the planet.

Business Intelligence Analyst

Average of BRL 4,525 per month.

This is that specialist responsible for building strategies for efficient brands and businesses.

Mobile Developer

Average of BRL 3,599 per month.

It is in charge of programming, designing and developing applications and software that are designed for mobile devices, such as cell phones.

Sales executive

Average of R$ 4,261 per month.

Generally, this position is intended for professionals who will work in the sale of technological and high performance media solutions.

Digital Marketing Coordinator

Average of BRL 5,358 per month.

Being present on the internet is no longer just a choice for companies. This professional will manage the image of a brand in the virtual environment.

Recruitment and Selection Manager

Average of R$ 7,600 per month.

Does your company need good and talented professionals? For this it is necessary to have a recruitment and selection manager.

Logistics Manager

Average of BRL 5,839 per month.

One of the booming professions is that of logistics manager. He is the person in charge of managing the movement of goods and services inside and outside the company.

SEO Specialist

Average of BRL 3,258 per month.

The SEO specialist manages to position your brand in good positions in Google search. Undoubtedly, it is a booming profession.

Software Developer

Average of BRL 3,785 per month.

The traditional programmer. Its role is to find and develop solutions that meet the needs of a business. This profession has never been as high as it is today.

Media and Performance Coordinator

Average of R$ 4,822 per month.

This is the professional who will outline the strategies and monitor the company’s performance in the social media and digital.

Financial Planning Analyst

Average of BRL 5,569 per month.

A professional who analyzes, adjusts or makes improvements to a company’s financial planning.

Product manager

Average of BRL 10,354 per month.

If you have a good product, you need to make it sell. This is the role of the product manager.

Production engineer

Average of R$ 6,990 per month.

Considered a wildcard engineering, as it covers several areas, Production Engineering is on the rise.

The above values ​​may vary according to the region of the country.