Check out the famous passage of the festival

Celebrities enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio 2022. Check out the gallery of images of those who passed through the City of Rock. Among the shows, Alok was the first to open the festival on Palco Mundo, others such as Post Malone, DJ Marshmello and Jason Derulo, will still be on stage.
Former BBB and athlete Paulo André arrived all stylish to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
The youtuber Ingrid Ohara arrived to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio with an all black low-cut look
André Horta/Brazil News
Digital influencer Raphael Vicente, known as the poster boy for the vaccine, is also in Cidade do Rock
André Horta/Brazil News
Former BBB Gustavo Marsengo, who declared that he liked rock and roll throughout the program, arrives to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
Actress Giulia Costa, daughter of Flávia Alessandra, enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
Actress and presenter Regina Casé appeared with her son, Roque, to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
In a skirt and next to his wife, the singer and lead singer of Banda Eva, Felipe Pezzoni enjoys the second day of Rock in Rio
André Horta/Brazil News
Actress Bruna Griphao was present on the second day of Rock in Rio, with an all black look.
Webert Belicio/Agnews
Actor Joaquim Lopes kissed his wife Marcella Fogaça a lot when he attended the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Influencer Leo Picon was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and spoke of the expectation for the debut of his sister, Jade Picon, in the new Globo soap opera, “Travessia”.
Reginaldo Teixeira
The couple of actors Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach posed together in another day of Rock in Rio, in the stand of Globo.
Globo / João Cotta
Former BBB Vivian Amorim enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio at Globo’s stand
Globo / João Cotta
Former BBB João Pedrosa was present at Globo’s stand, on the second day of Rock in Rio
Globo / João Cotta
Comedian and actor Paulinho Serra enjoyed the Globo stand, on the second day of Rock in Rio
Globo / João Cotta
The couple Agatha Moreira and Rodrigo Simas were present on the second day of Rock in Rio. The actress told Splash that she renewed her contract with Globo
Reginaldo Teixeira
Former BBB and actor Douglas Silva posed next to his wife, Carolina Brito, on arrival to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Wow! Gkay bets on spiky hair to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Webert Belicio/Agnews
Our Maria Marruá from Pantanal, actress Juliana Paes, enjoyed the second day of Rock in Rio alongside her husband Carlos Eduardo and their children, Pedro and Antônio
Webert Belicio/Agnews
The couple of actors, Renato Goes and Thaila Ayala, enjoyed together the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Presenter Sabrina Sato appeared in a dress with a generous neckline to enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Surfer Gabriel Medina was also present on the second day of Rock in Rio and preferred not to comment on the alleged affair with Jade Picon
Reginaldo Teixeira
Former BBB Eliezer, Viih Tube’s boyfriend, was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and enjoyed his first box at the festival
Reginaldo Teixeira
Actress Erika Januza near the Mundo Stage, enjoying the second day of Rock in Rio
Reginaldo Teixeira
Former BBB Jade Picon was present on the second day of Rock in Rio and gave a show of stardom by ignoring the press
Rogério Fidalgo