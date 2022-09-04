Check out the photos from the 1st day of Rock in Rio, with Sepultura, Gojira, Iron Maiden and Dream Theater
The 1st day of Rock in Rio 2022, this Friday (2), was marked by Metal Day. After two years of waiting, the bands returned to Palco Mundo and Sunset, bringing lots of music and rock to the audience at the festival.
The Mundo Stage was opened by the veterans of Sepultura, followed by the French band Gojira, Iron Maiden as the headliner and Dream Theater closing the night. The Sunset Stage, on the other hand, was commanded by Black Pantera from Minas Gerais with the band from Recife, the Devotos, in addition to Metal Allegiance, Living Color with Steve Vai, ending with Bullet For My Valentine.
Check out the photo gallery of these two main stages of the festival below:
world stage
dream theater
Iron Maiden
Gojira
drummer Mario Duplantier with Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande