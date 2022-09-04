Check out the photos from the 1st day of Rock in Rio, with Sepultura, Gojira, Iron Maiden and Dream Theater

The 1st day of Rock in Rio 2022, this Friday (2), was marked by Metal Day. After two years of waiting, the bands returned to Palco Mundo and Sunset, bringing lots of music and rock to the audience at the festival.

The Mundo Stage was opened by the veterans of Sepultura, followed by the French band Gojira, Iron Maiden as the headliner and Dream Theater closing the night. The Sunset Stage, on the other hand, was commanded by Black Pantera from Minas Gerais with the band from Recife, the Devotos, in addition to Metal Allegiance, Living Color with Steve Vai, ending with Bullet For My Valentine.

Check out the photo gallery of these two main stages of the festival below:

world stage

dream theater

dream theater (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

dream theater (Photo: Rock in Rio / Twitter)

dream theater (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

dream theater (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

dream theater (Photo: Dream Theater/Instagram)

dream theater (Photo: Dream Theater/Instagram)

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

Iron Maiden (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

Iron Maiden (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

Gojira

Gojira (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

Gojira (Photo: Rock in Rio / Twitter)

drummer Mario Duplantier with Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande

Gojira (Photo: Mario Duplantier / Instagram)

Sepultura with the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra

Grave (Photo: Rock in Rio / Twitter)

Grave (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

Sunset stage

Black Panther

Black Panther (Photo: Rock in Rio / Twitter)

Black Panther (Photo: Black Panther/Instagram)

Black Panther (Photo: Black Panther/Instagram)

devotees

devotees (Photo: Devotees/Instagram)

devotees (Photo: Devotees/Instagram)

Metal Allegiance

Metal Allegiance (Photo: Rock in Rio / Twitter)

Metal Allegiance (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

living color

living color (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

Steve Vai

Steve Vai (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)

bullet for My Valentine

bullet for My Valentine (Photo: Rock in Rio / Instagram)