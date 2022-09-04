Check the horoscope for all signs this weekend, 03 and 04

Virginia Gaia 09/02/2022 – 20:50 Share

THE Moon reaches the stage Growing on the afternoon of this Saturday, the 3rd. With that, we will see the queen of the night shining at the highest point of the sky, at the moment when the sun is setting, on the western horizon. Bringing milder tides, the Crescent Moon will have its body half lit, gaining more sparkle as the days go by and until the Full Moon arrives, which happens in a week.

Spending most of the weekend in the sign of Sagittarius, the queen of the night evokes good humor and a game of wit. With their eagerness to conquer the world, Sagittarius symbolism could only be related to motivation. Therefore, the weekend promises lightness and willingness to explore the new. How about doing a different program, a short trip or going out for some unusual escape?

However, since nothing is perfect in this world, we also have some tensions in heaven. Jupiter and Mercury are still opposites and our beloved Moon also opens the weekend with a frown with the warrior planet Mars. But there is no need to despair. Just remember the humorous lessons of Sagittarius so, if you want to shoot arrows, let them be of love. Although the Sagittarius archer has no talent and doesn’t even look like the sexy Cupid, it’s still possible to invest in the smile as a weapon of good.

And, if it’s to talk about relationships, on Sunday, the 4th, the Sagittarius Moon waves to the planet Venus, in his last moments in the sign of Leo. Afterwards, both the patroness of the tides and the ruling planet of love change signs, stirring hearts and souls in love. On Sunday night, the Moon enters the domains of the sign of Capricorn, already remembering the commitments and obligations of Monday, the 5th, when the bright planet Venus will advance to the sign of Virgo, asking for more love in everyday life.

Therefore, the weekend calls for a little more dream, idealism and adventure. It’s to get away from the routine, even so that we can open with a flourish the week that is about to begin. And never forget the wisdom that comes from Babylon, land of ancient Chaldean magicians, astronomers and astrologers: Saturdays are dedicated to Saturn, just as Sunday is always to the Sun. It’s even to review the structures in a saturnine way and replenish the energies with the touch of our star-king. After all, even if the Moon of the next Sunday night wants to remind you that Monday is a working day, Sunday is always sunny, rain or shine!

Watch: on Saturday, the 3rd, the Crescent Moon will be about 50% illuminated and can be seen high up, practically in the middle of the sky, while the Sun is at its west, west, keeping us company in the sky until approximately 1 am on Sunday, the 4th. Moving towards the west, the queen of the night will be in the middle of the Serpentarium Constellation. Our natural satellite will also be at the same longitude as alwaidthe star Beta from the boreal Draco constellationand still aligned with sarinthe star Delta gives constellation of Herculesalso to the North.

On the night of Sunday, the 4th, already passing 60% of illumination, the Crescent Moon will also be high in the sky, further to the East, at the moment when the Sun is setting, then being visible until shortly after 2:00 a.m. Monday, the 5th. Crossing the sky towards the West, our natural satellite will be on the premises of Sagittarius constellation. Throughout the dawn, the queen of the night will stay at the same longitude as Sargasthe star theta gives Scorpio constellation and also aligned with aculeus and cumthe clusters M6 (NGC 6405) and M7 (NGC 6475), respectively, in the same star cluster.

Important : you are so much more than your sun sign! So, make better use of the horoscope by also reading the trends for your rising sign, which is essential for you to know. To know the position of all signs, including the ascendant, as well as the planets at the time of your birth, make your FREE ASTRAL MAP!

Aries: put a little adventure in your life, Aries. The weekend can be a little anxious, but even so, you have to keep a good mood.

Bull: Rest, Taurus. It is necessary to know how to put problems aside, turning pages and closing cycles in order to be open to the new.

Twins: seek to encourage dialogue and understanding, Gemini. The weekend calls for balance and the head in place.

Cancer: take care of your health and try to keep your spirits high, Cancer. Take the opportunity to add new activities to your routine throughout the weekend.

Lion: It’s time to look for playful activities, Leo. Be around people who really make a difference in your life and take the time to flirt, Leo.

Virgin: the most intimate moment calls for attention to home and family matters, Virgo. It is necessary to remember the closest people and closest friends.

Lb: see and review people, Libra. It’s time to be with dear people, catch up and just avoid unpleasant subjects.

Scorpion: Plan ahead, Scorpio. There’s no need to get anxious ahead of time, but it’s important that you secure your resources.

Sagittarius: invest in mystical themes and a touch of magic this weekend, Sagittarius. Use your intuition to learn new things.

Capricorn: Take advantage of the weekend to catch up on sleep and pay attention to your dreams, Capricorn. It’s time to renew your energies.

Aquarium: be with your friends, visit and be sure to surround yourself with people who encourage you, Aquarius. The weekend inspires good ideas for the future.

Fish: Understand what you need to do to better reap the fruits of your labor, Pisces. It’s time to think about your most ambitious plans, but without anxiety.